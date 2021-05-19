 Skip to main content
Fortenberry, Bacon vote for insurrection investigation
Rep. Jeff Fortenberry voted Wednesday in support of legislation to create an independent bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrectionist attack on the U.S. Capitol.

"Most Nebraskans desperately want a return to regular, peaceful order in Washington and the rest of America," the Republican congressman said.

Rep. Jeff Fortenberry

Rep. Jeff Fortenberry

"I am hopeful that this bipartisan commission helps us do that -- by honestly, fairly, and thoroughly investigating the truth of what happened on and before Jan. 6, including the culture of political violence that has plagued this country over the last several years."

Fortenberry said the attack on the Capitol was mounted by "a radical mob (whose) violently destructive actions undermined the principles of democracy they pretended to exercise."

The commission, Fortenberry said, would be composed of five Democrats and five Republicans with no one holding veto power. Fortenberry, of Lincoln, was among 35 Republicans who voted with Democrats and against their party leadership.

Republican Rep. Don Bacon of Nebraska's 2nd District also voted for the investigation. Rep. Adrian Smith of Nebraska's 3rd District voted no.

It passed the House 252-175, but faces another test in the Senate.

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said Wednesday morning that he will oppose the legislation, the Associated Press reported.

Husker News