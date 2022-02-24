Fortenberry says Russia has raised new Iron Curtain

Describing Russian President Vladimir Putin as "unhinged," Rep. Jeff Fortenberry said Russia has "raised a new Iron Curtain" with its invasion of Ukraine.

"How easy it is to create death and destruction in our so-called enlightened time," the 1st District congressman said in a written statement.

"Russia presides over the United Nations Security Council while launching a premeditated war in Europe, stripping away any semblance of civilized, sane and orderly process for resolving conflict," Fortenberry said.

"Ukraine must fight," he said. "Europe must awaken."

This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSdon

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.