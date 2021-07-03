Fortenberry initiative provides new Mideast peace tool

As the long and deadly conflict between Israelis and Palestinians heats up once again, a freshly designed peace and development initiative with Rep. Jeff Fortenberry's fingerprints all over it begins to take effect.

The Middle East Partnership for Peace Act, named in honor of former Democratic Rep. Nita Lowey of New York, was enacted by Congress last December.

It will provide $250 million over five years to expand "people to people" Israeli and Palestinian grassroots programs that generate peace and reconciliation while also helping bolster Palestinian economic development.

"Congressman Fortenberry and I certainly don't share the same political philosophy," Lowey said in a telephone interview from New York, "but he really has been key in establishing this program.

"He has really shown leadership on this," she said. "I have always been grateful for friends like Jeff Fortenberry."

As the new initiative begins to be implemented, the 1st District Republican congressman from Lincoln has been in direct contact with Secretary of State Antony Blinken to discuss the new program.

"He assured me he was very much aware of it," Fortenberry said during a telephone interview from Washington.