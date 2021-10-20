Fortenberry goes on trial for campaign finance charges in December

Rep. Jeff Fortenberry will go to trial in Los Angeles on Dec. 14 on federal charges that he lied to the FBI and concealed information about illegal campaign contributions that he accepted from foreign sources in 2016.

Fortenberry pleaded not guilty to those charges at a preliminary hearing on Wednesday in Los Angeles in which he participated by video.

The Republican congressman's attorney, John Littrell of Los Angeles, informed Magistrate Judge Rozella Oliver that he would file a motion later to dismiss the case because of a lack of venue in Los Angeles since all the contacts involved were in the District of Columbia and Nebraska.

Littrell is a specialist in white-collar defense and investigations.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Mack Jenkins, chief of the public corruption and civil rights section of the U.S. Department of Justice in Los Angeles, told the magistrate that Fortenberry "lied and misled repeatedly" in attempting to obstruct a federal investigation into the 2016 contributions.

The congressman was focused on "self-image and political survival," he said.

Jenkins said he intends to call eight witnesses, some of whom apparently are or were employees in the congressman's office.