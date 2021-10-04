Fortenberry fundraising appeal triggers criticism

A federal investigation into an illegal campaign donation to Rep. Jeff Fortenberry has been completed with no allegations targeted at the Lincoln congressman, but an associated fundraising appeal has attracted media attention.

"The people involved in that scheme were prosecuted and no charges were filed against him," Chad Kolton, managing partner of Blueprint Communications, said in response to an inquiry to Fortenberry's office after an online story on the news website Axios kicked up a media storm.

The story centered on a fundraising page previously on the Republican congressman's campaign website alleging that "(President) Biden's FBI is using its unlimited power to prosecute me on a bogus charge."

"Rep. Fortenberry never saw or approved the language on that website," Kolton said. And the page subsequently has been taken down.

"This legal expense trust was established in part to address costs associated with that investigation," Kolton said, acting as a spokesman for the congressman.

Blueprint Communications is a Washington public outreach and communications firm.