Fortenberry fundraising appeal triggers criticism

A federal investigation into an illegal campaign donation to Rep. Jeff Fortenberry has been completed with no allegations targeted at the Lincoln congressman, but an associated fundraising appeal has attracted media attention.
"The people involved in that scheme were prosecuted and no charges were filed against him," Chad Kolton, managing partner of Blueprint Communications, said in response to an inquiry to Fortenberry's office after an online story on the news website Axios kicked up a media storm.
The story centered on a fundraising page previously on the Republican congressman's campaign website alleging that "(President) Biden's FBI is using its unlimited power to prosecute me on a bogus charge."
"Rep. Fortenberry never saw or approved the language on that website," Kolton said. And the page subsequently has been taken down.
"This legal expense trust was established in part to address costs associated with that investigation," Kolton said, acting as a spokesman for the congressman.
Blueprint Communications is a Washington public outreach and communications firm.
The Axios story was headlined: "House Republican Jeff Fortenberry says he's facing FBI investigation," and it triggered a flurry of Nebraska traffic on Twitter.
The headline was later changed to "House Republican fundraises off prosecution."
"Wait. What?" Democratic State Chairwoman Jane Kleeb of Hastings tweeted.
Axios reporter Lachlan Markay wrote that Fortenberry "raised money for a legal defense fund with claims he's facing federal prosecution that a spokesperson later disavowed."
The expense fund, established on Aug. 27, was accompanied by a declaration that "right now I'm facing the Deep State's bottomless pockets."
Over the summer, Fortenberry's campaign committee retained a new law
firm, paying $25,000 to Bienert Katzman Littrell Williams LLP, a California firm specializing in white-collar criminal defense, Axios reported, citing federal election records.
Records show he also has enlisted a digital consultant who helped launch a legal expense fund for former Trump administration official Kash Patel.
Fortenberry's office shared a Politico story from March that reported a Lebanese-Nigerian billionaire, Gilbert Chagoury, had reached a settlement with the Justice Department in 2019 over an effort to donate to U.S. political campaigns. Such donations from foreigners to American campaigns are illegal.
Chagoury admitted that he had paid $180,000 to individuals in the U.S. to then provide donations to political candidates. While the Justice Department did not identify the campaigns by name, Politico said the gifts matched those given to a handful of Republicans, including $10,000 to the 2014 campaign of former Rep. Lee Terry, R-Neb., and $30,200 to the 2016 campaign of Fortenberry.
Justice Department documents, according to Politico, did not allege that the campaigns or candidates were aware that the donations originated from a foreigner.
Chagoury, who lives in Paris, paid a $1.8 million fine and entered into an agreement to fend off criminal charges, the website reported in March.
Fortenberry, who represents the 1st District, which includes Lincoln, next faces reelection in 2022.
Omaha World-Herald reporter Paul Hammel contributed to this story.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSdon