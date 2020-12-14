Fortenberry congratulates Biden after Electoral College vote

Rep. Jeff Fortenberry congratulated President-elect Joe Biden after the Electoral College vote on Monday.
Republican Rep. Jeff Fortenberry congratulated Democratic President-elect Joe Biden on Monday on his Electoral College victory over President Donald Trump.
"The Electoral College has voted and affirmed Vice President Biden's victory," the Lincoln congressman said in a short written statement.
"I wish to thank President Trump for his service and I wish President-elect Biden the best as he assumes the awesome responsibility of governing our great nation."
Fortenberry's statement followed on the heels of Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts' declaration earlier in the day that Trump "absolutely ... should accept" the results of the Electoral College vote.
Supporters listen as President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally Tuesday in Omaha.
President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally Tuesday in Omaha.
White House senior adviser Jared Kushner, left, and White House social media director Dan Scavino listen to President Donald Trump speak at a campaign rally Tuesday in Omaha.
An image of President Donald Trump is projected on a large screen as supporters wait for his arrival to a campaign rally Tuesday in Omaha.
President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a campaign rally Tuesday in Omaha.
President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally at Eppley Airfield on Tuesday in Omaha.
Supporters wear Farmers for Trump shirts as they arrive to hear President Donald Trump at Tuesday's campaign rally.
President Donald Trump at Eppley Airfield in Omaha, where he spoke as part of a "Make America Great Again!" campaign rally Tuesday.
President Donald Trump dropped into Omaha Tuesday night to rally Republican voters in a city close to turning blue.
The sun starts to set over supporters of President Donald Trump at Eppley Airfield in Omaha, where he held a campaign rally Tuesday night.
The sun starts to set over supporters of President Donald Trump at Eppley Airfield in Omaha, where he held a campaign rally Tuesday night.
The sun starts to set over supporters of President Donald Trump at Eppley Airfield in Omaha on Tuesday, where he held a campaign rally.
The sun starts to set over supporters of President Donald Trump at Eppley Airfield in Omaha on Tuesday, where he held a campaign rally.
Thousands wait for shuttle buses following a Make America Great Again campaign rally with President Donald Trump at Eppley Airfield in Omaha on Tuesday.
Kristi Noem, the governor of South Dakota, speaks ahead of a rally supporting President Donald Trump at Eppley Airfield in Omaha on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. President Trump spoke as part of a Make America Great Again! campaign rally later in the evening.
U. S. Senator Deb Fischer speaks ahead of a rally supporting President Donald Trump at Eppley Airfield in Omaha on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. President Trump spoke as part of a Make America Great Again! campaign rally later in the evening.
U.S. Representative Don Bacon speaks ahead of a rally supporting President Donald Trump at Eppley Airfield in Omaha on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. President Trump spoke as part of a Make America Great Again! campaign rally later in the evening.
David Young, a former U.S. Representative for Iowa, speaks ahead of a rally supporting President Donald Trump at Eppley Airfield in Omaha on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. President Trump spoke as part of a Make America Great Again! campaign rally later in the evening.
Thousands attend a rally supporting President Donald Trump at Eppley Airfield in Omaha on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. President Trump spoke as part of a Make America Great Again! campaign rally later in the evening.
Security personnel oversee a rally supporting President Donald Trump at Eppley Airfield in Omaha on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. President Trump spoke as part of a Make America Great Again! campaign rally later in the evening.
President Donald Trump arrives at Eppley Airfield in Omaha on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. President Trump spoke as part of a Make America Great Again! campaign rally.
Thousands attend a rally supporting President Donald Trump at Eppley Airfield in Omaha on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. President Trump spoke as part of a Make America Great Again! campaign rally later in the evening.
Supporters cheer during a rally supporting President Donald Trump at Eppley Airfield in Omaha on Tuesday.
Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts speaks ahead of a rally supporting President Donald Trump at Eppley Airfield in Omaha on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. President Trump spoke as part of a Make America Great Again! campaign rally later in the evening.
President Donald Trump arrives at Eppley Airfield in Omaha on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. President Trump spoke as part of a Make America Great Again! campaign rally.
Thousands attend a rally supporting President Donald Trump at Eppley Airfield in Omaha on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. President Trump spoke as part of a Make America Great Again! campaign rally later in the evening.
Todd Ricketts, the Republican National Committee Finance Chairman and brother of Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts, speaks ahead of a rally supporting President Donald Trump at Eppley Airfield in Omaha on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. President Trump spoke as part of a Make America Great Again! campaign rally later in the evening.
Supporters cheer as President Donald Trump speaks at Eppley Airfield in Omaha on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. President Trump spoke as part of a Make America Great Again! campaign rally.
Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts listens as President Donald Trump speaks at Eppley Airfield in Omaha on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. President Trump spoke as part of a Make America Great Again! campaign rally.
Thousands attend a rally supporting President Donald Trump at Eppley Airfield in Omaha on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. President Trump spoke as part of a Make America Great Again! campaign rally later in the evening.
Kristi Noem, the governor of South Dakota, speaks ahead of a rally supporting President Donald Trump at Eppley Airfield in Omaha on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. President Trump spoke as part of a Make America Great Again! campaign rally later in the evening.
U.S. Representative Jeff Fortenberry listens as President Donald Trump speaks at Eppley Airfield in Omaha on Tuesday. President Trump spoke as part of a Make America Great Again! campaign rally.
Thousands attend a rally supporting President Donald Trump at Eppley Airfield in Omaha on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. President Trump spoke as part of a Make America Great Again! campaign rally later in the evening.
Supporters try to catch hats being thrown into the crowd during a rally supporting President Donald Trump at Eppley Airfield in Omaha on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. President Trump spoke as part of a Make America Great Again! campaign rally later in the evening.
President Donald Trump at Eppley Airfield in Omaha on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. President Trump spoke as part of a Make America Great Again! campaign rally.
Supporters try to catch hats being thrown into the crowd during a rally supporting President Donald Trump at Eppley Airfield in Omaha on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. President Trump spoke as part of a Make America Great Again! campaign rally later in the evening.
President Donald Trump at Eppley Airfield in Omaha on Tuesday. President Trump spoke as part of a Make America Great Again! campaign rally.
Supporters cheer during a rally supporting President Donald Trump at Eppley Airfield in Omaha on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. President Trump spoke as part of a Make America Great Again! campaign rally later in the evening.
Thousands attend a rally supporting President Donald Trump at Eppley Airfield in Omaha on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. President Trump spoke as part of a Make America Great Again! campaign rally later in the evening.
