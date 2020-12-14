 Skip to main content
Fortenberry congratulates Biden after Electoral College vote
Fortenberry congratulates Biden after Electoral College vote

Rep. Jeff Fortenberry congratulated President-elect Joe Biden after the Electoral College vote on Monday.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star file photo

Republican Rep. Jeff Fortenberry congratulated Democratic President-elect Joe Biden on Monday on his Electoral College victory over President Donald Trump.

"The Electoral College has voted and affirmed Vice President Biden's victory," the Lincoln congressman said in a short written statement.

"I wish to thank President Trump for his service and I wish President-elect Biden the best as he assumes the awesome responsibility of governing our great nation."

Fortenberry's statement followed on the heels of Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts' declaration earlier in the day that Trump "absolutely ... should accept" the results of the Electoral College vote. 

