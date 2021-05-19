Fortenberry, Bacon vote for insurrection investigation

Rep. Jeff Fortenberry voted Wednesday in support of legislation to create an independent bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrectionist attack on the U.S. Capitol.
"Most Nebraskans desperately want a return to regular, peaceful order in Washington and the rest of America," the Republican congressman said.
"I am hopeful that this bipartisan commission helps us do that -- by honestly, fairly, and thoroughly investigating the truth of what happened on and before Jan. 6, including the culture of political violence that has plagued this country over the last several years."
Fortenberry said the attack on the Capitol was mounted by "a radical mob (whose) violently destructive actions undermined the principles of democracy they pretended to exercise."
The commission, Fortenberry said, would be composed of five Democrats and five Republicans with no one holding veto power. Fortenberry, of Lincoln, was among 35 Republicans who voted with Democrats and against their party leadership.
Republican Rep. Don Bacon of Nebraska's 2nd District also voted for the investigation. Rep. Adrian Smith of Nebraska's 3rd District voted no.
It passed the House 252-175, but faces another test in the Senate.
Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said Wednesday morning that he will oppose the legislation, the Associated Press reported.
"Transparency is good, and putting a spotlight on Jan. 6 will give us facts," Bacon said in a statement. "For starters, we need to know why security failed so badly and why the leaders did not prepare. Whether violence comes from the left or right, we should all denounce it and hold the perpetrators accountable."
