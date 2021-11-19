 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fortenberry attacks House social benefits, climate change package
0 Comments
editor's pick topical alert

Fortenberry attacks House social benefits, climate change package

  • 0

Before U.S. President Joe Biden's $1.75 trillion social spending bill was passed by the House of Representatives on Friday, Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy gave a record hours-long, circuitous speech on the House floor Thursday night, delaying the vote.

Rep. Jeff Fortenberry on Friday attacked the $2 trillion package of expanded social benefits and climate change confrontation provisions that passed the House, warning that "Americans are about to have a new form of governance concentrated in D.C."

The legislation cleared the divided House on a 220-213 party line vote.

"Here's the new New Deal," Fortenberry said.

Jeff Fortenberry mug (copy) (copy)

Fortenberry

"Tax cuts for the wealthiest in New York and California," the 1st District Republican congressman said.

"Hundreds of billions in new debt.

"Amnesty for illegal immigrants.

"And massively expanded IRS."

Rep. Adrian Smith, Nebraska's 3rd District Republican congressman, said "our nation is in the midst of a workforce crisis, a supply chain crisis and a border crisis."

Adrian Smith mug

Rep. Adrian Smith

"Rather than govern and confront these challenges head-on with policies that get Americans back to work, Democrats have pushed through new spending that makes these problems worse," he said, "especially for the individuals who can afford it the least."

Business leaders praise Fischer, Bacon for supporting infrastructure bill
Infrastructure funding eyed as path to development of Nebraska's workforce
Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks will seek Fortenberry's House seat

Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSdon

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch this toddler march into his last round of chemo with his favorite cape

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News