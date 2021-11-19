Fortenberry attacks House social benefits, climate change package

Rep. Jeff Fortenberry on Friday attacked the $2 trillion package of expanded social benefits and climate change confrontation provisions that passed the House, warning that "Americans are about to have a new form of governance concentrated in D.C."

The legislation cleared the divided House on a 220-213 party line vote.

"Here's the new New Deal," Fortenberry said.

"Tax cuts for the wealthiest in New York and California," the 1st District Republican congressman said.

"Hundreds of billions in new debt.

"Amnesty for illegal immigrants.

"And massively expanded IRS."

Rep. Adrian Smith, Nebraska's 3rd District Republican congressman, said "our nation is in the midst of a workforce crisis, a supply chain crisis and a border crisis."

"Rather than govern and confront these challenges head-on with policies that get Americans back to work, Democrats have pushed through new spending that makes these problems worse," he said, "especially for the individuals who can afford it the least."

