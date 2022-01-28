Fortenberry ad attacks Flood immigrant vote that Flood says was pro-life

Rep. Jeff Fortenberry has mounted a TV ad attacking his Republican challenger, state Sen. Mike Flood of Norfolk, for his 2012 vote as a state senator in favor of a bill that provided prenatal care for immigrants.

Flood said his vote demonstrated and responded to his pro-life commitment.

In his TV campaign ad, Fortenberry said Flood's vote 10 years ago resulted in "tax-funded health care benefits to illegal immigrants" and mirrors the immigration positions now taken by Democratic President Joe Biden.

Responding to the TV ad, Flood campaign manager Ryan Kopsa said the 1st District congressman is "desperately lying about Mike Flood to distract from the felony criminal charges he is facing" in an indictment in California alleging that he lied to federal officials about illegal contributions that were funneled into his 2016 re-election campaign.

"Ten years ago, with the support of Nebraska Right to Life, Nebraskans United for Life and the Nebraska Catholic Conference, Mike prioritized his pro-life principles on a difficult bill," Kopsa said.

"Mike Flood has always fought to protect innocent life, including making Nebraska the first state in the nation to ban abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy when babies can feel pain," he said.

Last week, Gov. Pete Ricketts and former Gov. Dave Heineman endorsed Flood in his bid for the House seat.

The eastern Nebraska 1st District includes Lincoln and has been represented by Fortenberry, a former Lincoln city council member, since 2005.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSdon

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.