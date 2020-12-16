Former state employee alleges discrimination, retaliation by department COO in lawsuit

A former director of human resources for the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services has filed a lawsuit against the state alleging discrimination and harassment.

Theresa Hill, who worked for the department from July 2017 until she left in 2019, reported to former CEO Courtney Phillips and Chief Operating Officer Bo Botelho. She said the discrimination and harassment were based on sex, age and race, and she was retaliated against for reporting that conduct.

In July 2017, according to the complaint, Botelho told Hill he had a former director of human resources for the Department of Administrative Services fired after she began a sexual harassment investigation against him. Botelho had been the chief operating officer for that department before moving to the Department of Health and Human Services.

Hill said in the lawsuit that Botelho asked her to fire HHS human resources employee Patty Runge, because she had participated in the investigation against him. He told Hill he had searched emails and files of Runge and the former Department of Administrative Services human resources director to identify information they had gathered against him, the complaint said.