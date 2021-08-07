Former Sen. Ben Nelson's new book spotlights Affordable Care Act drama

"We had a deal."

And so he delivered the 60th dramatic and decisive vote when the Senate passed the Affordable Care Act by a 60-39 vote on the day before Christmas in 2009.

"It had never been my intention to get a special deal for just Nebraska on the Medicaid expansion," Nelson writes in his book.

"All along, for months, I had lobbied for a deal for all states to be able to avoid an unfunded federal mandate.

"In the following weeks in January, I would ask Reid to remove the Nebraska Medicaid provision, which he would do and replace it with a provision offering some flexibility for all the states."

Reid salutes Nelson's actions in a passage in the book.

"I have no one I worked with in the Senate that I ever worked with more legislatively courageous than Ben Nelson," Reid wrote.

"The Affordable Care Act wouldn't have happened without Ben Nelson.

"I want that in the book, that's for damn sure," Reid said.

Nelson writes that "the political consequences in my largely red state would be considerably less for vacating (that bargaining effort) than the benefits accrued for legislating.