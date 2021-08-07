Former Sen. Ben Nelson's new book spotlights Affordable Care Act drama

Sen. Ben Nelson focused on three requirements as Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid zeroed in on the Nebraska senator as, all of a sudden, the last remaining hope for Senate Democrats — and for President Barack Obama — to secure the decisive 60th vote that they needed to enact the Affordable Care Act in 2009.
* Keep a public option off the table.
* Secure a state opt-out provision for Medicaid expansion.
* Ensure that no federal funds would be used for elective abortions.
As the other senators who were targeted as possibilities, including a few Republicans, began to walk away, it dawned on Nelson that "I might be that 60th vote."
Let the drama unfold.
Nelson takes you inside the negotiations in his new book, "Death of the Senate," which centers on what Nebraska's former two-term governor and former two-term senator describes as "the demise of the world's greatest deliberative body," a Senate no longer capable of bipartisan collegiality and cooperation and open to compromise.
During his tenure in Washington, Nelson was a leading force in shaping bipartisan coalitions in the Senate, often stepping across the partisan aisle to help form and lead bipartisan "gangs" of senators who worked together to reach agreement on difficult issues.
"The reality is that bipartisanship is fundamental to getting good legislation through the Senate," Nelson writes in the book that is scheduled for publication next month.
"Obamacare should've been bipartisan — if Washington hadn't become such a divided town," Nelson said.
After the White House reluctantly abandoned its proposed public health care insurance option in the face of widespread opposition, Democratic negotiators agreed to language that would prohibit federal funding for elective abortions, accepting an agreement that Nelson struck with pro-choice Sen. Barbara Boxer of California.
And that left the remaining expanded Medicaid funding issue to be resolved during private negotiations with Nelson.
It would be settled by Reid, who suddenly proposed after considerable negotiation an amendment that would provide full federal funding of the cost of Medicaid expansion in Nebraska.
And only Nebraska.
That would subsequently ignite a political firestorm, give birth nationally to the term "Cornhusker Kickback" and raise a fuss back home in a red state where Nelson had always enjoyed, and depended upon, a well of Republican and conservative support.
"I saw that idea as a placeholder," Nelson writes. "It would give more time to work out an acceptable opt-in or out provision for all states.
"We had a deal."
And so he delivered the 60th dramatic and decisive vote when the Senate passed the Affordable Care Act by a 60-39 vote on the day before Christmas in 2009.
"It had never been my intention to get a special deal for just Nebraska on the Medicaid expansion," Nelson writes in his book.
"All along, for months, I had lobbied for a deal for all states to be able to avoid an unfunded federal mandate.
"In the following weeks in January, I would ask Reid to remove the Nebraska Medicaid provision, which he would do and replace it with a provision offering some flexibility for all the states."
Reid salutes Nelson's actions in a passage in the book.
"I have no one I worked with in the Senate that I ever worked with more legislatively courageous than Ben Nelson," Reid wrote.
"The Affordable Care Act wouldn't have happened without Ben Nelson.
"I want that in the book, that's for damn sure," Reid said.
Nelson writes that "the political consequences in my largely red state would be considerably less for vacating (that bargaining effort) than the benefits accrued for legislating.
"But I couldn't have lived with myself," he says.
"It's also worth noting that eight years after passage of the Affordable Care Act, Nebraska finally exercised the option I provided the state in those final negotiations," doing so through a vote of the people on a Medicaid expansion initiative in 2018, Nelson wrote.
In the end, he said, Nebraskans opted in.
This inside story of the Affordable Care Act negotiations is a particularly dramatic piece of a book that makes the case for bipartisanship in the Senate as a means of accomplishing legislation that best serves the nation's interests.
"My hope is that the center — and even a reconstructed centrist coalition — will reemerge in the Senate," Nelson writes.
"Form a gang or two."
Nelson represented Nebraska in the Senate from 2001 to 2013 and chose not to seek a third term; before that he was governor from 1991 to 1999.
