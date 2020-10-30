Former Ricketts aide loses age discrimination case

A Lancaster County District judge has found a former administrative assistant of Gov. Pete Ricketts failed to show her termination was because of age discrimination.

Kathleen Graham, who began working in the governor's office in 2005, served under three governors until she was let go Dec. 1, 2016, at age 65.

According to filings in the case, Ricketts had sent memos and directives in October of that year to state agencies advising spending restraint and budget reductions, also examining his own office budget to determine if it had more resources than necessary for its operation.

During that time, Chief Human Resources Officer Jason Jackson observed employees, reviewed their workloads, obtained peer input and feedback from colleagues. He said Ricketts had a few criticisms of Graham's work, including a dissatisfaction of her overall performance. He found she was delegating many of her duties to other employees.

Graham testified Jackson interviewed eight employees but not her, and she was not aware there was a review of staff going on. Jackson said he did have a conversation with her similar to other employees.