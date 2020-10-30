 Skip to main content
Former Ricketts aide loses age discrimination case
Former Ricketts aide loses age discrimination case

A Lancaster County District judge has found a former administrative assistant of Gov. Pete Ricketts failed to show her termination was because of age discrimination. 

Kathleen Graham, who began working in the governor's office in 2005, served under three governors until she was let go Dec. 1, 2016, at age 65.

According to filings in the case, Ricketts had sent memos and directives in October of that year to state agencies advising spending restraint and budget reductions, also examining his own office budget to determine if it had more resources than necessary for its operation. 

During that time, Chief Human Resources Officer Jason Jackson observed employees, reviewed their workloads, obtained peer input and feedback from colleagues. He said Ricketts had a few criticisms of Graham's work, including a dissatisfaction of her overall performance. He found she was delegating many of her duties to other employees. 

Graham testified Jackson interviewed eight employees but not her, and she was not aware there was a review of staff going on. Jackson said he did have a conversation with her similar to other employees. 

Ricketts was said to have relied on the recommendations of Jackson and his Chief of Staff Matt Miltenberger, and decided to eliminate Graham's position because of a reduction in force and budget constraints, the order said. 

The three testified they had no knowledge of her age when deciding to eliminate her position. 

Before another employee left and Graham's job was eliminated, the office had 10 employees, the order said. After that, there were eight, and by Aug. 28, 2019, there were 7.5 positions. Another employee moved to Graham's vacant desk and she and others assumed her duties. 

Graham testified her age was never referenced and no derogatory comments about her age or others' ages were made.

Still, Graham said, it was her belief that her termination was based on her age, since she was the oldest of the administration's staff, had been there 15 years and was making the most money. 

The court found the facts in Graham's case proved age was not a factor, because of the state's fiscal distress in 2016, and Ricketts' request of all agencies to look for ways to reduce spending. 

"The governor and his staff believed it prudent to apply this same fiscal analysis to the governor's office," the court said. 

Reach the writer at 402-473-7228 or jyoung@journalstar.com

On Twitter @LJSLegislature

