Former Lincoln Regional Center managers appeal dismissal of lawsuit over alleged retaliation

Two former administrators at the Lincoln Regional Center are appealing a Lincoln judge's dismissal of a lawsuit they brought against the state, alleging they were fired in retaliation for reporting violations of medical record-keeping requirements.

Natalie Baker, a psychiatrist who was medical director of the Lincoln center, and Stacey Sweeney, the center’s former chief operating officer, had sued the state and the Department of Health and Human Services after they were terminated in June 2018.

They maintain it came in retaliation for reporting violations of medical record-keeping requirements by two Lincoln Regional Center psychiatrists — Farid Karimi and Rajeev Chaturvedi.

Neither Karimi nor Chaturvedi are employed by the state, but they were when Sweeney and Baker were terminated.

Last month, Lancaster County District Judge Robert Otte dismissed the lawsuit, ruling the state had legitimate, nondiscriminatory reasons for its decisions that had nothing to do with the two doctors.

"In this case, defendants hired Grant Dugdale, an attorney with more than 30 years’ experience, to conduct a 'top to bottom' investigation of the LRC," the judge said.