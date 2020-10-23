 Skip to main content
Former Lincoln Regional Center managers appeal dismissal of lawsuit over alleged retaliation
Former Lincoln Regional Center managers appeal dismissal of lawsuit over alleged retaliation

Two former administrators at the Lincoln Regional Center are appealing a Lincoln judge's dismissal of a lawsuit they brought against the state, alleging they were fired in retaliation for reporting violations of medical record-keeping requirements.

Natalie Baker, a psychiatrist who was medical director of the Lincoln center, and Stacey Sweeney, the center’s former chief operating officer, had sued the state and the Department of Health and Human Services after they were terminated in June 2018. 

They maintain it came in retaliation for reporting violations of medical record-keeping requirements by two Lincoln Regional Center psychiatrists — Farid Karimi and Rajeev Chaturvedi.

Neither Karimi nor Chaturvedi are employed by the state, but they were when Sweeney and Baker were terminated.

Last month, Lancaster County District Judge Robert Otte dismissed the lawsuit, ruling the state had legitimate, nondiscriminatory reasons for its decisions that had nothing to do with the two doctors. 

"In this case, defendants hired Grant Dugdale, an attorney with more than 30 years’ experience, to conduct a 'top to bottom' investigation of the LRC," the judge said.

He said Dugdale concluded that Sweeney had interfered with or impeded clinical or medical decisions and retaliated against those who disagreed with her or challenged her authority.

"Her actions have also forced good employees to leave the LRC and have made current employees consider leaving the LRC," the attorney said, according to the order.

Otte said Dugdale also called Baker’s supervisory and managerial skills "deficient at best" and said her actions had exposed HHS to liability for potential employment discrimination claims by Karimi and Chaturvedi.

Karimi filed his own lawsuit in 2018, alleging violations of regulations, policies and laws in diagnosing and treating mentally ill patients and alleging that Sweeney retaliated against him.

A federal court judge dismissed his case last year.

In Baker and Sweeney's lawsuit, Otte said Sweeney and Baker had shown no causal connection between their reports about medical record-keeping deficiencies and their terminations. 

Last week, Baker and Sweeney filed notice they will appeal the ruling to the Nebraska Court of Appeals. 

Lincoln Regional Center

At least 11 employees and one resident of the Lincoln Regional Center have tested positive for the coronavirus.

