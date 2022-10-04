Former Lincoln man in photo used in attack ad says he's been dragged into political smear

The last person Dustin Rymph expected to see in a political ad attacking a candidate running for legislative District 26 in northeast Lincoln was himself.
But shortly after the flyer appeared in mailboxes last week, Rymph learned a political action committee had mistaken him for his friend, George Dungan, who will face Russ Barger on Nov. 8.
“My reaction was, ‘That’s not George, that’s me,’” said Rymph, who saw the mailer over the weekend from his home in Oregon, where he moved from Lincoln four years ago to attend graduate school and now works in wildfire risk mitigation.
The attack ad was paid for by Nebraska Federation for Children — a state affiliate of the American Federation for Children founded and formerly run by Betsy DeVos, the education secretary under former President Donald Trump — which said Tuesday it stands by its use of the photos.
Lauren Garcia, the Nebraska state director for American Federation for Children, said the photos were pulled from Dungan’s personal Facebook page, where she said they appeared “without indication that it was someone else.”
Facebook allows users to tag other people in posted photos, videos or other features on the application, but it's not required. Users can also remove their tags in other people's photos.
“It is reasonable to conclude the photos posted by Mr. Dungan are of himself,” Garcia said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.
Rymph said Garcia's suggestion that the photo shows anything inappropriate was false.
The photos of Rymph were posted to Dungan's Facebook page more than a decade ago.
One photo, taken in July 2011 when Rymph was visiting Dungan in Washington, D.C., where Dungan was attending law school at American University, depicts a shirtless Rymph standing in front of the Nebraska plaque at the World War II Memorial on the National Mall on what he recalls was a hot day.
“It was over 100 degrees out," Rymph said.
The other, from July 2010, shows a shirtless Rymph sitting on a bouncing horse toy taking what he described as “a goofy photo." The two have been friends since middle school, he added.
“Everybody has goofy photos that they took when they were in their early 20s,” Rymph said. “They don’t say anything about his policies or issues, or anything about his character.”
Garcia also claimed both photos were removed from Dungan’s personal Facebook page sometime after American Federation for Children took a screenshot of them on Sept. 1.
She said that shows Dungan believes “they are unbefitting for a candidate for office.”
“Candidates asking for Nebraskans’ trust to represent them in the Legislature should be held to a high standard, which includes being forthright and honest,” Garcia said.
Dungan said he didn’t pull the photos, as Garcia said, but rather made them private “so people who aren’t me don’t get pulled into a smear campaign.”
American Federation for Children, which pushes for charter schools and expanding private school voucher programs, has provided hundreds of thousands of dollars to its state affiliate over the past two years.
The Nebraska Federation for Children, in turn, has funneled money from the national PAC and donations collected in state to two dozen lawmakers and a handful of candidates seeking seats at the Legislature.
The group has previously supported Barger, a registered Republican running against Dungan, a Democrat, to replace the term-limited Sen. Matt Hansen in the officially nonpartisan Legislature.
Barger said on Monday he did not endorse the attack ad, which he called “tasteless.”
The attack ad delivered last week doesn’t focus on Dungan’s stance on education issues. Dungan said in addition to using a photo of a person who is not him it also misrepresents his positions.
He called the situation “absurd.”
“I’m not surprised by this group doubling down on a lie just to further mislead the public,” Dungan said on Tuesday. “I’m happy to provide the American Federation for Children with a headshot if they’re still unsure what I look like.”
