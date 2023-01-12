Former Gov. Ricketts will fill Nebraska's Senate seat

A week after completing his governorship, Pete Ricketts on Thursday was appointed to a seat in the U.S. Senate.

Ricketts walked into the Governor's Hearing Room with Gov. Jim Pillen at 9 a.m. as journalists gathered for the promised announcement at the Capitol. The room was also crowded with Republican senators and officeholders, including Sen. Deb Fischer.

Ricketts will fill the Senate seat vacated by Sen. Ben Sasse, who resigned his Senate seat to become president of the University of Florida effective on Feb. 6.

Ricketts, who was joined by his wife Susanne Shore and son Roscoe, said he was grateful for the "unexpected opportunity to serve Nebraska."

Fischer said she looks forward to working with Ricketts.

“We know that Pete knows the state of Nebraska. And we know Pete loves the state of Nebraska. I know he is going to do a wonderful job in continuing to serve the people of this state,” she said.

Ricketts, who completed his two terms as governor last week, had been assumed to be Pillen's likely choice. Pillen said 111 people applied for the job and nine candidates were interviewed.

Ricketts supported Pillen's candidacy to replace him as governor, helping him to emerge from a hotly contested primary.

Sasse left office with four years remaining in his second six-year term.

Sasse first announced his plans to leave the Senate in October, a month prior to Pillen's general election victory.

Ricketts would need to seek election in 2024 to continue to serve the final two years of the term. Voters would fill the next six-year term in 2026.

Former state Sen. Brett Lindstrom, Nebraska Chamber of Commerce President Bryan Slone, Pinnacle Bank Chairman Sid Dinsdale and Greg Ibach, former director of the Nebraska Department of Agriculture, were among applicants for the open Senate seat, according to a story in the Nebraska Examiner.

The Lincoln Journal Star's top photos from 2022