Former Democratic governor candidate Bob Krist returns to GOP to support Lindstrom for governor

Former Sen. Bob Krist of Omaha, the 2018 Democratic gubernatorial nominee, is changing his party registration to Republican in order to vote for his former legislative colleague, Sen. Brett Lindstrom of Omaha, in the GOP gubernatorial primary election.

"I'm going to change parties and I will support Lindstrom," Krist said in a telephone conversation.

"We all have values," he said, and those values are sometimes measured by choosing among available options.

Gov. Pete Ricketts won his initial 2014 Republican gubernatorial primary race with 26% of the vote, Krist said, and that may point to an opening for Lindstrom in his primary contest with perceived GOP frontrunners Jim Pillen and Charles Herbster.

"If those two guys split the vote, there might be a path," Krist said.

Krist, who was appointed to a seat in the Legislature by former Republican Gov. Dave Heineman in 2009 and served 10 years, changed his party registration from Republican to Democratic when he challenged Ricketts' re-election as the Democratic nominee in 2018.

Meanwhile, in another political development, Dan Wik of Norfolk, the Democratic nominee for the 1st District House seat in 2016, said he will file as a candidate for western and central Nebraska's 3rd District congressional seat.

Candidates for seats in the U.S. House of Representatives do not need to live in the district they seek to represent, but Wik noted that he owns a house and has a medical practice in Grand Island in the 3rd District.

