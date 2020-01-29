Former Caril Ann Fugate applies for pardon from Nebraska murder charge in Starkweather case

The former Caril Ann Fugate is asking for a pardon for a Nebraska felony first-degree murder and robbery charge for which she was convicted 61 years ago along with her boyfriend Charlie Starkweather.

Caril Ann Clair, 76, has been considering applying for the pardon since 2014.

Her pardon application will be heard by the Nebraska Pardons Board on Feb. 18 at 2 p.m. According to the agenda, the board will not hear any testimony on that day on applications for pardons for criminal convictions.

Lincoln attorney John Stevens Berry Sr. and Linda Battisti, who together wrote "The Twelfth Victim, the Innocence of Caril Fugate in the Starkweather Murder Rampage," have said Clair, too, was a victim rather than an accomplice in the crime. A pardon would be one more step in clearing her name and her image.

She was sentenced on the charges Dec. 20, 1958.

The rampage began on a January day when Fugate was a 14-year-old eighth grader at Whittier Junior High in Lincoln. According to the attorneys' book, she arrived home from school that day and was greeted by her boyfriend, Starkweather, holding a gun.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

She was with him when he went on the spree across Nebraska, killing 10 people in 1958. He also killed a gas station attendant in 1957.