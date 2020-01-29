Former Caril Ann Fugate applies for pardon from Nebraska murder charge in Starkweather case

The former Caril Ann Fugate is asking for a pardon for a Nebraska felony first-degree murder and robbery charge for which she was convicted 61 years ago along with her boyfriend Charlie Starkweather.
Caril Ann Clair, 76, has been considering applying for the pardon since 2014.
Her pardon application will be heard by the Nebraska Pardons Board on Feb. 18 at 2 p.m. According to the agenda, the board will not hear any testimony on that day on applications for pardons for criminal convictions.
Lincoln attorney John Stevens Berry Sr. and Linda Battisti, who together wrote "The Twelfth Victim, the Innocence of Caril Fugate in the Starkweather Murder Rampage," have said Clair, too, was a victim rather than an accomplice in the crime. A pardon would be one more step in clearing her name and her image.
She was sentenced on the charges Dec. 20, 1958.
The rampage began on a January day when Fugate was a 14-year-old eighth grader at Whittier Junior High in Lincoln. According to the attorneys' book, she arrived home from school that day and was greeted by her boyfriend, Starkweather, holding a gun.
She was with him when he went on the spree across Nebraska, killing 10 people in 1958. He also killed a gas station attendant in 1957.
The book lays out the argument that Caril Ann Fugate did not know Starkweather had killed her parents and sister, and that he forced her to accompany him. Berry said she was mistreated by Starkweather and by the criminal justice system after the two were brought back to Lincoln from Wyoming.
Starkweather was executed in June 1959.
Clair was critically injured in 2013 and her husband killed in a car wreck between their home in Ohio and Battle Creek, Michigan. Her husband, Frederick Clair, was 81. Her right arm and leg each were broken in several places in the accident, and for months, she was unable to move her right side.
