In the wake of abrupt cancellation of a scheduled meeting with Lincoln Postmaster Kerry Kowalski to discuss his request to move the main Post Office out of the Haymarket, Rep. Mike Flood on Thursday vowed to continue his effort to clear that prized site for future development.

"This is the state's premier entertainment and sports district," the 1st District Republican congressman from Norfolk said, and he made it clear he is determined to make it happen.

"This a top priority for me as a member of Congress," Flood said.

"I have not been given an answer as to why they will not move," he said, "and my goal is to sit down with the postmaster.

"I'd like him to come out of that building," he said during a quickly scheduled news conference in front of the Post Office building.

"Can we not just have a conversation?"

When he originally raised the issue with the U.S. Postal Service, Flood said, "I was given a flat no" with no accompanying explanation.

Last week, he said, a meeting was scheduled with the Lincoln postmaster for Thursday and then abruptly canceled.

"I'm not demanding that it be done in six months," Flood said. "I want to start the conversation."

Flood said there is "direct congressional oversight over the Postal Service (and) I intend to work with partners in Congress" on the issue.

It's clear that the main post office adjacent to Pinnacle Bank Arena will not be moved in time to be the site for development of a downtown convention center currently being promoted by the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce, Flood said.

But that property still would be a valuable site for future development in the Haymarket, he said.

Lincoln Sens. Anna Wishart and Beau Ballard, along with former Lincoln Sen. Suzanne Geist, have introduced a bill that would appropriate $60 million in state funds to help build a Lincoln convention center.

"This is where young people want to be, where they decide I want to live and grow," Flood said in surveying the Haymarket and pointing to the arena, entertainment sites, motels and residential living.

"Magic things have happened here."

