Flood urges Biden to finish building border wall, votes no on same-sex marriage bill

Mike Flood trip to border

Rep. Tom McClintock of California (left) and Nebraska Rep. Mike Flood talk to rancher John Ladd about his property along the U.S.-Mexico border during a trip to Arizona to look at U.S. border security.

Rep. Mike Flood on Thursday urged President Joe Biden to finish building the wall separating the United States from the border with Mexico, arguing that "it's time to stop the drug and human trafficking" that Flood says has increased under his administration.

"It's no surprise the President doesn't want to go to the border because he'd have to confront the crisis that his rhetoric and policies have created," the 1st District Republican congressman said during brief remarks on the floor of the House of Representatives.

Mike Flood

Flood

"It's time to address the border crisis," added Flood, who visited the border in Arizona in late August.

Also on Thursday, Flood joined a majority of House Republicans in voting against a bill to protect same-sex marriage rights. Passed by the Senate last month, the Respect for Marriage Act sailed through the House by a 258-169 margin, with Rep. Don Bacon of Nebraska's 2nd District among 39 Republicans who voted yes.

Nebraska 3rd District Rep. Adrian Smith voted no.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSdon

