Flood raises concern about Chinese-related technology near Nebraska military sites

Rep. Mike Flood of Norfolk has expressed concern about the use of Huawei hardware in cell towers located in Nebraska near U.S. military installations, including Offutt Air Force Base.

"We find it deeply troubling if Huawei has hardware near Offutt or other military bases, missile silos or strategic military installations in the state of Nebraska," the 1st District congressman wrote in a letter to the U.S. Department of Commerce calling for an investigation.

"For years, national security experts have raised concerns that Huawei's technology could be used to conduct espionage against the Chinese Communist Party's adversaries and competitors around the world," Flood said. 

Huawei has "deep ties" with the Chinese Communist Party and "could pose a substantial national security threat due to the technology's proximity to military installations in Nebraska," he said. 

Huawei is a multinational technology corporation headquartered in China. 

