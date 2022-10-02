Flood, Pansing Brooks clash in final House debate

Republican Rep. Mike Flood and Democratic congressional nominee Patty Pansing Brooks hammered away Sunday night at their differences with Flood suggesting that his opponent would be "a Pelosi puppet" if she were to be elected to the House while Pansing Brooks asked voters "who can you trust" on reproductive rights and other hot button issues.

"This (election) is about our freedoms, the freedom to say the things that we want, to marry who we want, to make our own health care choices," Pansing Brooks said in her post-debate comments.

Meanwhile, Flood said he is being misrepresented by his opponent, particularly when it came to his stance on a birth control bill he voted against. He said he voted against it because the bill would have forgone the monthly requirements mandating doctor visits before being prescribed birth control pills.

"Characterizing my vote as against birth control is not accurate at all," he said.

The two candidates for eastern Nebraska's 1st District House seat clashed on contentious issues like gun control, immigration, border security and Nebraska's proposed voter ID ballot initiative during an hourlong televised debate aired on KLKN in Lincoln.

It was the second and final debate between the two candidates before voters pick the winner in the November election five weeks from now.

Flood defeated Pansing Brooks in a special election on June 28 to choose a House member to serve the remaining six months of former Republican Rep. Jeff Fortenberry's term after he resigned following conviction on charges that he lied to federal officials about illegal foreign contributions to his 2016 reelection campaign.

The winner of the November contest will fill the next two-year term representing a district that includes Lincoln, Norfolk, Fremont, Columbus and Bellevue.

Flood, who was a state senator from Norfolk before he moved on to a seat in the House, said Pansing Brooks, who is completing her second and final term as a Lincoln state senator, compiled "a left-wing, liberal record" as a member of the Legislature.

And, he said, she would follow the dictates of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi if she were to be elected to the House.

Pansing Brooks suggested that she would be the 1st District House member that women, students, teachers and police could trust.

"Which Mike Flood do we have now?" she asked, comparing his record as a member of the nonpartisan Legislature with his position on current issues in the House.

Flood said his opponent voted to increase taxes and supported reductions in prison time as a member of the Legislature.

The congressman said he would continue to support efforts to control "excessive, reckless and dangerous" federal spending as a member of the House.

The two candidates agreed on the need to support efforts to increase workforce development in Nebraska and to protect Social Security and Medicare.

Asked directly who won the 2020 presidential election, Pansing Brooks said Democratic nominee Joe Biden was the winner over then-President Donald Trump, and Flood said he believes Biden was "duly elected."

Most of the answers to questions posed by KLKN news anchor Rod Fowler during the debate broadcast live from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus restated previous positions taken by the two candidates.

Flood argued for controlled federal spending along with efforts to center on energy independence.

Pansing Brooks said the ballot initiative proposing new voter ID requirements for Nebraska voters would make it more difficult for some Nebraskans, including minority citizens, seniors and the disabled, to cast votes and is not needed in view of no evidence of voter fraud in the state's elections.

Flood said he supports the proposal because it would result in more confidence in the state's election system.

Flood cited the need for more control of the southern border with Mexico while Pansing Brooks suggested that immigration reform should accompany efforts to make the border more secure.

Both candidates expressed support for continued U.S. military arms assistance for Ukraine in its battle against Russian invaders.

"We should not be marching in lockstep with either party," Pansing Brooks said.

Journal Star reporter Damon Bennett contributed to this story.