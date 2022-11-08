Flood defeats Pansing Brooks for full two-year House term

Republican Rep. Mike Flood of Norfolk on Tuesday won a full two-year term representing eastern Nebraska's 1st District in the U.S. House of Representatives, running ahead of Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln for the second time in six months.

Tuesday's election will fill a House term beginning in January; a special election in June filled the vacancy created by the resignation of Republican Rep. Jeff Fortenberry of Lincoln following his conviction on charges of lying to federal officials about illegal foreign contributions to his 2016 reelection campaign.

In a repeat of the June results, Pansing Brooks piled up a substantial margin in Lincoln, which was gradually overcome by results in the district's other 11 counties.

A concerted bid by both candidates to gain support from Sarpy County voters who had been moved from metropolitan Omaha's 2nd District into the 1st District was going Flood's way.

Flood has compiled a solidly conservative voting record during his six months in the House and has pledged to continue to "put the brakes on the Biden-Pelosi agenda," which he says has resulted in increased federal spending that drives up inflation along with increasing energy costs.

Pansing Brooks stressed her support for reproductive rights in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court decision erasing Roe v. Wade abortion rights. She also promised "a more bi-partisan approach" than Flood has exhibited during his time in the House.

Both candidates pledged to focus on increased funding support for continued development of a U.S. Department of Agriculture research center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's Innovation Campus.

During an interview before the election, Flood said he is preparing to work with the U.S. Postal Service to see if Lincoln's main post office could be moved out of the Haymarket, opening that location adjacent to Pinnacle Bank Arena for development of a convention center or whatever project Lincoln might choose.

Flood, an attorney and founder of the News Channel Nebraska network of TV and radio stations, served 10 years in the Legislature, including six years as Speaker, prior to his election to the House.

Pansing Brooks is completing her second term in the Legislature and will be term-limited out of office in January.

Flood won the June 28 contest with Pansing Brooks by a narrow 6,234 votes.

Democrats haven't won the 1st District House seat since 1964.

In metropolitan Omaha's sharply competitive 2nd District, Republican Rep. Don Bacon was locked in a tight struggle with Sen. Tony Vargas, the Democratic nominee, in Bacon's bid for a fourth term in the House.

Republican Rep. Adrian Smith of Gering easily won reelection to his ninth term in the House in western and central Nebraska's sprawling 3rd District.

Smith defeated Democratic nominee David Else of Overton and Mark Elworth Jr. of Omaha, the nominee of Legal Marijuana NOW Party.