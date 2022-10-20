Flood campaign points to national forecast of victory

National election forecaster FiveThirtyEight now estimates that Republican Rep. Mike Flood's chance of reelection in November exceeds 99 percent, Flood's campaign said Thursday.

Flood, a former Norfolk state senator, defeated Democratic congressional nominee Patty Patty Pansing Brooks, a Lincoln state senator, by 6,234 votes in a June 28 special election to fill the 1st District House seat vacated by the resignation of former GOP Rep. Jeff Fortenberry.

Voters will determine in November who will serve the next two-year term that begins in January.

"FiveThirtyEight's modeling confirms what has long been evident," Flood's campaign manager, Hudson Buell, said in a news release. "This race is not competitive and Patty Pansing Brooks will not win."

Democrats are not competitive against "a principled conservative like Mike Flood," he said.