Flood campaign points to national forecast of victory

National election forecaster FiveThirtyEight now estimates that Republican Rep. Mike Flood's chance of reelection in November exceeds 99 percent, Flood's campaign said Thursday.
Flood, a former Norfolk state senator, defeated Democratic congressional nominee Patty Patty Pansing Brooks, a Lincoln state senator, by 6,234 votes in a June 28 special election to fill the 1st District House seat vacated by the resignation of former GOP Rep. Jeff Fortenberry.
Voters will determine in November who will serve the next two-year term that begins in January.
"FiveThirtyEight's modeling confirms what has long been evident," Flood's campaign manager, Hudson Buell, said in a news release. "This race is not competitive and Patty Pansing Brooks will not win."
Democrats are not competitive against "a principled conservative like Mike Flood," he said.
People are also reading…
Educate yourself: 2022 General Election Voter's Guide
The Lincoln Journal Star reaches out to candidates in contested general election races and asks them to provide biographical information and answer questions relevant to the offices they seek.
Three candidates hope to succeed Gov. Pete Ricketts when he completes his second term in office in January 2023: Republican Jim Pillen of Colu…
November's general election is the second matchup between candidates Patty Pansing Brooks and Mike Flood for the 1st District seat, which incl…
Republican Mike Hilgers of Lincoln faces Legal Marijuana Now candidate Larry Bolinger of Alliance in a contest to be the state's Attorney General.
State Treasurer John Murante is running for a second four-year term. He faces Katrina Tomsen of Upland, a Libertarian.
Seeking to replace State Auditor Charlie Janssen are Republicans Mike Foley, Legal Marijuana Now candidate L. Leroy Lopez of Cortland and Libe…
Five Southeast Nebraska districts are on the ballot this year, including District 2, 24, 26, 28 and 46.
There are three contested seats on the Lower Platte South NRD board that will appear on the general election ballot.
There are four board seats on this year's general election ballot. The races are nonpartisan.
The local race is District 5, which includes much of the south side of Lincoln, and rural areas of Southeast Nebraska largely south of the Pla…
Democrat Kristi Egger of Lincoln, a longtime attorney in the public defender's office, defeated her former boss, incumbent Joe Nigro in the pr…
For the first time since his election in 1994, Republican Terry Wagner is facing challengers — Democrat Johnny "Jay" Pitts Jr. of Lincoln and …
Republican Rob Ogden is running for reelection to the four-year term. He is facing challenger Dan Nolte, a Democrat who has been the Lancaster…
Three Lancaster County Board races will appear on the general election ballot, including two where incumbents hope to be reelected.
Republican incumbent Pat Condon is being challenged by state Sen. Adam Morfeld, a Democrat, in the contest to be Lancaster County's top attorney.
There will be a new officeholder after the current county clerk is not seeking reelection. Republican Kris Beckenbach and Democrat Matt Hansen…
The current clerk, Troy Hawk, a Republican, is running for a third term. He is being challenged by Lin Quenzer, a Democrat, who has been the c…
Incumbent Rachel Garver of Lincoln, a Democrat, faces Republican Tracy Refior in the Lancaster County Treasurer race.
Two are on the ballot via the initiative petition process and one is a proposed constitutional amendment that was placed on the ballot by the Legislature.