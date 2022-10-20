Flood attacks Pansing Brooks record as 'soft on crime'

Republican Rep. Mike Flood said Thursday that Democratic congressional nominee Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln is "soft on crime" at a time when crime is on the rise in Lincoln.
Her policies, as revealed in her record as a state senator, would be "good for criminals, bad for police and bad for public safety," the Norfolk congressman said during a news media event outside the Lincoln police station at 27th and Holdrege Streets.
Flood pointed to a number of bills introduced in the Legislature by Pansing Brooks that he said would provide for early release for violent criminals, eliminate mandatory minimum sentences for drug dealers and "micro-manage and second-guess police officers' use of force to protect themselves and others."
Meanwhile, he said, murders in Lincoln have increased by 100% over last year, auto thefts have increased by 40% and weapon offenses have increased by 28%.
Arson has increased by 37%, he said.
Pansing Brooks supports reducing sentences, Flood said.
Lighter sentences and early release "send a loud message to criminals and police officers," he said.
Meanwhile, "there is a growing issue of crime in this community," Flood said.
"I back the blue," he said, "and they need to know it."
Responding to Flood's criticism, Pansing Brooks said the congressman has "voted against law enforcement multiple times" since he has been in the House.
Against funding to help communities impacted by homicides and violence, she said, and against funding to help victims of crime as well as funding to allow mental health professionals to assist police in responding to mental health crises.
"He has even voted against a bill establishing an Amber Alert system for emergencies involving active shooters," Pansing Brooks said.
In the Legislature earlier this year, she said, Flood "voted, against police, to create permit-less carry for handguns and to remove training requirements."
Flood served in the Legislature with Pansing Brooks during the past two years before he defeated her in a June 28 special election to fill eastern Nebraska's 1st District seat in the House of Representatives.
They will meet in a rematch in the Nov. 8 general election.
