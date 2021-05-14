Fischer says she'll seek third Senate term in 2024

Sen. Deb Fischer said Friday she's already decided that she is going to seek a third term in 2024, recognizing the importance that seniority plays in determining how effective a member of the U.S. Senate can be.

"I am going to run for the Senate again," Fischer said during a telephone interview from Washington.

"I've already decided," she said. "And I think it's good to get things out early.

"If you want to get things done, seniority matters," Fischer said.

Fischer's early announcement not only informed voters, but also sent a signal to potential 2024 Senate candidates who might be considering whether to enter the race.

A contest without an incumbent in the field is a much easier political mountain to climb and virtually all potential Republican candidates would be highly unlikely to consider a primary challenge with Fischer seeking re-election.

Although Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts has not revealed any potential political plans after he is term-limited out of office at the end of 2022, a Senate bid has been high on the speculative list along with a possible bid for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination if that race is wide-open.