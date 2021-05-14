 Skip to main content
Fischer says she'll seek third Senate term in 2024
Fischer says she'll seek third Senate term in 2024

Sen. Deb Fischer

Sen. Deb Fischer speaks to reporters as she arrives at the Capitol in Washington, on Jan. 27, 2020, during the first impeachment trial of President Donald Trump. 

 Associated Press file photo

Sen. Deb Fischer said Friday she's already decided that she is going to seek a third term in 2024, recognizing the importance that seniority plays in determining how effective a member of the U.S. Senate can be.

"I am going to run for the Senate again," Fischer said during a telephone interview from Washington.

"I've already decided," she said. "And I think it's good to get things out early.

"If you want to get things done, seniority matters," Fischer said.

Fischer's early announcement not only informed voters, but also sent a signal to potential 2024 Senate candidates who might be considering whether to enter the race.

Nebraska congressional delegation joins in attack on Biden tax hikes

A contest without an incumbent in the field is a much easier political mountain to climb and virtually all potential Republican candidates would be highly unlikely to consider a primary challenge with Fischer seeking re-election.

Although Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts has not revealed any potential political plans after he is term-limited out of office at the end of 2022, a Senate bid has been high on the speculative list along with a possible bid for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination if that race is wide-open.

No senator from Nebraska has sought a third term in the last three decades, not since Democratic Sen. Jim Exon was re-elected in 1990.  

Republican Sen. Chuck Hagel and Democratic Sens. Bob Kerrey and Ben Nelson did not seek re-election after serving two terms. 

Don Walton: Pillen already in, Herbster jumping in, Heineman uncertain

Republican Sen. Mike Johanns left the Senate after a single term.  

Fischer, a former two-term state senator, had been viewed as a potential 2022 gubernatorial candidate before announcing her intention to remain in the Senate. 

Fischer criticizes senators who didn't vote on property tax issue

In 2018, she was re-elected by a 133,000-vote margin, defeating Democratic nominee Jane Raybould.

Fischer said she is positioned to move up the ladder in seniority on Senate committees with a third term and that, she said, "makes it easier to advance legislation and get things done."

Regent Jim Pillen says he's running for governor of Nebraska
Don Walton: Heineman newest big name in gubernatorial chatter
+1 
Deb Fischer

Sen. Deb Fischer

Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSdon

