Fischer says she'll seek third Senate term in 2024

Sen. Deb Fischer said Friday she's already decided that she is going to seek a third term in 2024, recognizing the importance that seniority plays in determining how effective a member of the U.S. Senate can be.
"I am going to run for the Senate again," Fischer said during a telephone interview from Washington.
"I've already decided," she said. "And I think it's good to get things out early.
"If you want to get things done, seniority matters," Fischer said.
Fischer's early announcement not only informed voters, but also sent a signal to potential 2024 Senate candidates who might be considering whether to enter the race.
A contest without an incumbent in the field is a much easier political mountain to climb and virtually all potential Republican candidates would be highly unlikely to consider a primary challenge with Fischer seeking re-election.
Although Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts has not revealed any potential political plans after he is term-limited out of office at the end of 2022, a Senate bid has been high on the speculative list along with a possible bid for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination if that race is wide-open.
No senator from Nebraska has sought a third term in the last three decades, not since Democratic Sen. Jim Exon was re-elected in 1990.
Republican Sen. Chuck Hagel and Democratic Sens. Bob Kerrey and Ben Nelson did not seek re-election after serving two terms.
Republican Sen. Mike Johanns left the Senate after a single term.
Fischer, a former two-term state senator, had been viewed as a potential 2022 gubernatorial candidate before announcing her intention to remain in the Senate.
In 2018, she was re-elected by a 133,000-vote margin, defeating Democratic nominee Jane Raybould.
Fischer said she is positioned to move up the ladder in seniority on Senate committees with a third term and that, she said, "makes it easier to advance legislation and get things done."
Photos: Deb Fischer's political journey
Deb Fischer
Deb Fischer
Deb Fischer
State Senator Deb Fischer with mentees.
Deb Fischer
Deb Fischer
Legislature
Deb Fischer
Election Day, 5.15.12
Deb Fischer - Election Day
Deb Fischer election night
Deb Fischer election night
Deb Fischer election night
Deb Fischer election night
Deb Fischer winning
Fischer
Deb Fischer
Deb Fischer
Fischer, Bruning
Heineman, Fischer
Deb Fischer
Fischer, Bruning
Fischer, Pete Ricketts
Fahleson, Stenberg, Heineman, Fischer, Bruning
Fischer, Bruning
Deb Fischer, Bob Kerrey
Deb Fischer
Deb Fischer, Bob Kerrey
Deb Fischer debate
Fischer Kerrey debate
Fischer Kerrey debate
Deb Fischer, Bob Kerrey
Deb Fischer
Bob Kerrey, Deb Fischer
Deb Fischer
Photos of the Day, 10.8.2012 19
Deb Fischer campaign visit
Deb Fischer press conference, 11.1.2012
Deb Fischer press conference, 11.1.2012
Fischer Presser, 11.1.2012
John McCain, Deb Fischer
Deb Fischer Victory
Deb Fischer Campaign 11.06.2012
Deb Fischer Victory
Deb Fischer Campaign 11.06.2012
Deb Fischer sworn in
Deb Fischer
Deb Fischer
Nebraska Korean War veterans tour Washington, DC memorials as part of Honor Flights
Medal Of Honor, 6.7.14
Capitol Forum Day, 03/21/2016
Nebraska Vietnam Combat Veterans Flight members tour Washington, DC
Fischer protest
Deb Fischer in Kearney
Fischer in Holdrege
Deb Fischer and Greg Ibach
Serving their country
Fischer 42
4th of July Parade
Fischer-Raybould debate
Senator Deb Fischer wins re-election
New Congress, Deb Fischer
The 2019 Inaugural Ball at Pinnacle Bank Arena
Trump
Legislative Summit Nebraska
Welcome Home Troop: Ribbon Cutting
CHIEF STANDING BEAR
Trump Impeachment
Lincoln South Beltway event
Fischer at Trump rally
Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSdon