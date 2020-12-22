Fischer says her AIR Act proposal protects Nebraska airports

Sen. Deb Fischer said Tuesday congressional approval of her AIR Act proposal to stabilize federal funding for airports during the economic disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic will "provide Nebraska airports with the certainty they need to plan for future projects."

"The outbreak of COVID-19 led to significantly fewer flights out of many Nebraska airports, which put them at risk of receiving far less federal infrastructure formula funding," Fischer said.

Fischer's bipartisan AIR Act proposal was included in the COVID-19 relief package approved by Congress on Monday.

The AIR Act will require the Federal Aviation Administration to calculate federal airport improvement program support funding for fiscal 2022 and fiscal 2023 based on either 2018 or 2019 enplanement numbers.

Travelers are down at airports across the country. In Lincoln, passenger numbers were down 80% in November from a year ago.

"The Lincoln Airport continues to look for ways to serve the needs of our patrons and community while simultaneously seeking to provide employment security for our team," Lincoln Airport Authority executive director David Haring said.