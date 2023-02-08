Sen. Deb Fischer said President Joe Biden "should have more forcefully called out China as a threat to global security" during his State of the Union address to Congress following a week in which a Chinese balloon traversed the United States on what appeared to be a spying mission.
"All we've seen from this administration is indecisiveness on the world stage and two years of totally inadequate defense budget proposals," Fischer said.
"Were it not for bipartisan congressional action, this administration would have undercut the modernization of our nuclear deterrent while China rapidly expands its nuclear arsenal," the Republican senator said.
Fischer is a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee.
In other reaction to the president's State of the Union address, Rep. Mike Flood said that "over the last week the world watched as the Chinese Communist Party challenged America's sovereignty."
"While the president seems to recognize that there is a problem, he has yet to present any kind of a realistic plan to unite our country to compete with China in a tense environment," the 1st District Republican congressman said.
Flood hails from Norfolk and represents Lincoln in the House of Representatives.
