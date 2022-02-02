Fischer objects to closed administration briefing on Afghanistan, Ukraine

Sen. Deb Fischer objected Wednesday to the Biden administration's decision to hold a closed, rather than open briefing with senators on Afghanistan and Ukraine.

Fischer, a senior member of the Senate Armed Services Committee and top Republican on its subcommittee on strategic forces, attended the meeting with Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

"I am frustrated," Fischer stated in a news release.

"This briefing should have been open to the public. Instead, it took place behind closed doors, and administration officials purposely stonewalled, limiting senators' opportunities to ask important questions."

"Nebraskans have not forgotten the terrorist attack at the Kabul airport that killed one of our own," Fischer said. "No one has been held accountable.

"The American people deserve to hear from those responsible for what the U.S. faces now in Afghanistan and with the ongoing situation in Ukraine."

The Pentagon said Wednesday that Biden was ordering 2,000 U.S.-based troops to Poland and Germany and shifting 1,000 more from Germany to Romania, demonstrating America's commitment to NATO's eastern flank amid fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Associated Press reported.

