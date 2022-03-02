Fischer aims sharp criticism at Biden's address to Congress

Sen. Deb Fischer said President Joe Biden "doubled-down on his support for the same reckless, far-left policies that will raise taxes and increase the national debt" during his State of the Union address to Congress on Tuesday night.

"Under his agenda, the American people will continue to face rising daily costs, limited energy independence and Western reliance on Russian oil, an open border and drug crisis, and one-size-fits-all government mandates," the Republican senator said.

Fischer said Nebraskans "know the very real pain caused by inflation with rising gas, energy and food costs."

On the international front, Fischer faulted the president for "belated steps the United States is taking to cripple (Russian President Vladimir) Putin and his oligarchs."

"The administration can and should do more," she said, "including ratcheting up sanctions to confront Putin's tyrannical activities, significantly increasing defensive aid to Ukraine and NATO allies, and boosting overall U.S. defense spending."

Fischer said she found it "tremendously upsetting that the president didn't recognize the American service members who died under his watch because of his mishandled Afghanistan withdrawal."

