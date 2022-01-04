First round of broadband funding to connect 12,000 Nebraska homes to high-speed internet

Seven proposed projects were challenged because they overlapped with another company's existing service area where fiber is being installed, or where a fiber project was planned, the commission said in its order.

Although a majority of the commission signed off on the plan, both those that supported it and the commissioner who voted against it said changes will be needed for future grant cycles.

Commissioner Mary Ridder, who represents western Nebraska, wrote in a concurring opinion "it became apparent the challenge process would need further adjustment prior to the next round of grants."

The rules set by the commission side with challenges if locations in the project area are already being served by speeds of 100/20 Mbps, Ridder said, to avoid an "overbuild" of internet services.

"Here is the rub. Not all areas in those projects are receiving 100/20 Mbps," Ridder wrote.

In an interview, Watermeier said the commission wants to be careful not to provide taxpayer dollars to one company that wants to build into an area if another company has already privately invested in broadband services there.