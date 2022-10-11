First lady Susanne Shore endorses Pansing Brooks for Congress

Susanne Shore, wife of Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts and Nebraska's first lady, has endorsed Democratic congressional nominee Patty Pansing Brooks in Nebraska's 1st District House race.
"My life's work has always been about serving others, but especially our kids," Shore said in a video message aired online Tuesday by the Pansing Brooks campaign.
"I'm passionate about helping all our children thrive and succeed: mine, yours and those across Nebraska," Shore said.
"I want to be sure those who can't always advocate for themselves have a person in their corner fighting for them.
"During my time as your first lady," Shore said, "one legislator has proven that she will always use her voice to fight for not only those kids and their families, but all Nebraskans — that's Patty Pansing Brooks."
Pansing Brooks, a Lincoln state senator, is matched against newly elected Republican Rep. Mike Flood of Norfolk in the 1st District House race.
Flood, a Norfolk state senator at the time, defeated Pansing Brooks in a June 28 special election to serve the remaining six months of Rep. Jeff Fortenberry's term after he resigned from the House following his conviction on charges that he lied to federal officials about illegal foreign campaign contributions to his 2016 reelection campaign.
Voters will determine in the Nov. 8 general election rematch who will serve the next two-year term beginning in January.
Shore's endorsement came in the form of a video message that is being used to raise campaign funds for Pansing Brooks.
"From her work to guarantee legal counsel for our youth in the juvenile justice system to her advocacy for survivors of heinous sex trafficking crimes, Patty has shown that she is not only tough on crime, but relentless in her work to uplift those who need it the most," Shore said.
"Patty is exactly the type of leader I would be proud to call my congresswoman," she said.
