 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick topical alert

First lady Susanne Shore endorses Pansing Brooks, countering Gov. Ricketts' pick in 1st District House race

  • Updated
  • 0

Nebraska's first lady has given her endorsement -- and a campaign contribution -- to the Democratic nominee in the 1st District congressional race.

Susanne Shore is backing Lincoln Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks for the vacant seat representing much of eastern Nebraska, including Lincoln.

Patty Pansing Brooks fundraising

Pansing Brooks

"Lucky me!" Pansing Brooks tweeted Thursday afternoon. "I (am) happy and grateful to say I am endorsed and generously supported by my friend, Nebraska First Lady Susanne Shore!"

A registered Democrat from Omaha, Shore is married to Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts, who has backed Pansing Brooks' opponent, Sen. Mike Flood of Norfolk.

Ricketts appeared alongside former Gov. Dave Heineman in the Capitol Rotunda in January when Flood launched his campaign, and has appeared in at least one television commercial.

Shore and Pansing Brooks have been friends during their time in state politics and have a "shared passion" for kids and children's issues, a member of the state senator's campaign told the Journal Star.

People are also reading…

Governor's press conference

First lady Susanne Shore speaks as Gov. Pete Ricketts listens during a news conference in 2021.

Shore has also contributed $4,100 to Pansing Brooks' campaign as of June 2, according to her campaign.

Shore and Ricketts have previously backed opposing candidates in races, most noteworthy being the 2016 presidential election pitting Hillary Clinton against Donald Trump.

Pansing Brooks and Flood are running to replace Jeff Fortenberry, who resigned from Congress after he was found guilty of lying to the FBI amid an investigation related to campaign contributions from foreign nationals.

Pansing Brooks and Flood will square off in a special election on June 28, before facing one another again in the November general election.

Nebraska representatives vote against House gun control bills
Early voting has begun: Evnen spotlights June 28 special congressional election

Reach the writer at 402-473-7120 or cdunker@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @ChrisDunkerLJS

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Brooklyn venue cancels Reagan shooter John Hinkley Jr.’s planned concert

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News