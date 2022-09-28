First Congressional District office located in Lincoln

First District Rep. Mike Flood is continuing the presence of a congressional office in Lincoln.

The office is on the first floor of the Cornhusker Plaza, 301 S. 13th St., in downtown Lincoln. You can set up an appointment by calling 402-438-1598 or by going to flood.house.gov. The website also has resources, including information on federal agencies, military academy nominations, scheduling and flag requests.

Flood said if constituents were in touch with former Congressman Jeff Fortenberry's office about any casework, they should know it was not transferred and they should reach out to the current office.