A former superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol is suing the state's law enforcement agency and its superintendent for denying him a concealed carry gun permit.
Brad Rice, who himself was superintendent from March 2015 to June 2017, was appointed by Gov. Pete Ricketts and then fired by him 27 months later.
Rice's appointment was controversial from the beginning as opponents questioned his actions and attitudes involving female troopers, religion and leadership.
The former superintendent applied for the concealed carry permit because he is concerned for his safety in public places, he said in the complaint. In his work in law enforcement, he engaged in or supervised arrests, apprehensions, investigations, prosecutions and incarcerations of people violating the law.
When his application for a concealed carry permit was denied, Rice said he requested clarifications of the reasons, and his attorney Robert Creager received a letter from Col. John Bolduc in May saying he did not leave the patrol in good standing because he was fired by the governor.
Asked to further clarify the reason, he said Bolduc sent a letter in September saying he would not discuss it further or take more questions, and still refused to issue a permit.
A report made public in August 2017 said Rice interfered with internal affairs investigations at least four times and violated the agency's workplace harassment and equal opportunity policies, and was too friendly with the State Patrol union.
During Rice's tenure as superintendent, there were investigations into allegations by a female trooper candidate that she and other female candidates were put through a genital exam that she alleged was medically unnecessary and not required of men.
In March, a federal judge found the woman had not supported her allegations with evidence sufficient for the case to go forward, and he dismissed her lawsuit.
Allegations were also made during Rice's time as superintendent regarding impropriety during an internal investigation of a fatal car chase involving a state trooper, who was fired in 2017. Ultimately, the trooper was reinstated this year with back pay when it was determined his actions didn't meet the threshold of intentional dishonesty, due in part to the influence of a union attorney and the lack of guidance by the trooper's superiors.
Rice said in his lawsuit, his firing was influenced by public and internal discussion on the controversies.
"Rice's termination by the governor was based solely on political grounds or factual allegations that were either not true or proven to be false," the complaint said.
He claimed he never conducted himself in any way or failed to take action that would constitute malfeasance or grounds for discipline or termination.
The conclusion that he did not leave in good standing, Rice said in the complaint, was arbitrary and not based on competent evidence. And the conclusion that his termination from a politically appointed position disqualifies him from his right to have a concealed carry permit as a retired law enforcement officer is contrary to law, he said.
In the complaint, Rice said he served in good standing with the patrol from the date of his commission as a trooper in 1981 until his formal retirement in December 2010 holding the rank of captain. He was never disciplined for any misconduct related to his public service as a law enforcement officer and was not terminated from the patrol in that time.
He cited numerous aspects of his service for which he was decorated or given awards. He also was a field training officer for young troopers.
He said neither the patrol nor Bolduc have practice standards or procedures for determining when a law enforcement officer left his job in good standing.
Rice wants the court to decide he is a qualified retired law enforcement officer and order the patrol to issue a certification to allow him to carry a concealed weapon.
He is also asking that the patrol pay costs of the lawsuit and attorney's fees, and any further relief that is "just and equitable."
The State Patrol did not respond to questions by the Journal Star about the lawsuit.