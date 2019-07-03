Trooper Tim Flick, who was terminated from the Nebraska State Patrol in 2017 after an investigation into an incident where a driver was killed during a pursuit, has returned to the patrol in a nonenforcement role.
The reinstatement resulted from a settlement agreement with the troopers union, the State Law Enforcement Bargaining Council, according to a news release from patrol Superintendent John Bolduc.
A 15-week investigation by the patrol in late 2017 of two incidents, one the October 2016 pursuit and tactical vehicle intervention and an unrelated excessive-use-of-force incident, resulted in Flick's firing, a retirement, a resignation and disciplinary action against four others.
In 2016, Flick had been pursuing a car that had run a stop sign north of Gordon in Sheridan County, and his cruiser intercepted the vehicle, which crashed into a ditch and rolled. The driver of that car, Antoine Ladeaux, 32, of Pine Ridge, South Dakota, was ejected and died at the scene.
A grand jury found no wrongdoing by Flick, but later a district judge appointed a former U.S. attorney to look into any criminal wrongdoing regarding how the investigation of the incident was handled.
The patrol's internal investigation found Flick at fault of conduct unbecoming an officer because of dishonesty and completeness of reports he submitted on the incident.
At the time he was fired, the state trooper's union said Flick was an honorable trooper who had served with dedication and valor for more than two decades, "including being shot multiple times while placing himself in harm's way to protect the citizens of Nebraska" during a June 2012 incident in Alliance.
The union said it was in complete support of Flick and would not rest until the firing was reversed in arbitration.
Bolduc said at the time those who left or were disciplined were good people who made mistakes, and some mistakes have serious consequences.
As a result of new information provided to the patrol in 2018 by Flick's attorney, Dave Domina, the agency conducted a supplemental internal investigation, Bolduc said in a Wednesday news release. Bolduc decided that modifying Flick's discipline and findings were appropriate in order to settle the case.
In May 2018, when a special prosecutor dropped a misdemeanor case against him, Flick said in a statement he was concerned for the lives of the three passengers in the fleeing vehicle and for the public on the road. At the time, Domina said his actions were in compliance with State Patrol policy and authorized by superiors communicating by radio.
The charges had come about in part because it was believed Flick did not tell the truth about aspects of the incident when he testified before a Sheridan County grand jury in 2016.
The latest findings determined Flick's actions didn't meet the threshold of intentional dishonesty, due in part to the influence of the union attorney over Flick's reporting of the incident, and in part by the lack of guidance by his superiors. That reduced the level of appropriate discipline, Bolduc said.
The Nebraska Crime Commission has taken no action to take away his law enforcement certification, and a federal investigation resulted in no charges.
Flick returned to the patrol on Tuesday and was given a 30-day, unpaid suspension, the longest possible under the union contract. Otherwise, he will get back pay.
Bolduc said others who were disciplined at the same time as Flick are not affected by the supplemental investigation or its outcome.
Domina, the patrol and Flick had no further comment on Flick's reinstatement, and would not say what his new assignment would be.