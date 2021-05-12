Filibuster stops medical marijuana bill; Wishart says petition drive will proceed

Lincoln Sen. Anna Wishart offered the Legislature one more chance to legalize medical marijuana and enact strict regulations over who could access cannabis and how it could be used.
If lawmakers decided not to advance her measure (LB474), she said, voters will almost certainly be granted the opportunity to consider a ballot initiative next year asking them to enshrine “the right to cannabis for medical purposes” into the state constitution.
“Make no mistake,” Wishart said on Wednesday morning, “we will get the signatures to qualify the initiative for the ballot. We’ve done it before in a global pandemic, and it will pass with overwhelming support in this state.”
Her warning went unheeded, however.
Opponents used procedural motions to mount a successful filibuster, and shortly after 6 p.m., only 31 senators voted to invoke cloture, falling two short of the tally needed, effectively pushing LB474 off the agenda for the year.
Wishart said she won’t bring another bill forward next year — she’s sponsored legislation to legalize medical cannabis in each of her five years in the Legislature — and instead will shift her focus to gathering signatures from voters across the state.
"We're not waiting to next year to qualify, we're going to collect them this year," Wishart said Wednesday night. "Even if other senators try to bring another bill, we're going to go to the ballot.
"I believe Nebraskans deserve to have a constitutional right to have access to this form of medicine," she added.
Last year, Wishart and Sen. Adam Morfeld, also of Lincoln, collected 196,000 signatures, including 123,000 names in June 2020 alone, on a ballot initiative legalizing medical marijuana in Nebraska and create a regulatory structure governing it.
The Nebraska Supreme Court prevented it from going onto the general election ballot, ruling in favor of a legal challenge filed by Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner, who said it violated the state’s single subject rule.
Following the Supreme Court’s 5-2 decision, Wishart and Morfeld filed new petition language with Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen for a 2022 ballot initiative, while making plans to go the legislative route once more.
Wishart's priority bill would have authorized the cultivation, processing and use of marijuana for medical purposes, while imposing strict guidelines on how much an individual could possess, where cannabis could be used and in what forms.
LB474 also created a regulatory framework and fee schedule, created an oversight board and enforcement division, and was amended to limit who could qualify to receive a cannabis card to certain medical conditions — provisions Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh and Sen. Justin Wayne, both of Omaha, said were almost too restrictive for them to support.
Opponents to the bill lodged concerns that legalizing medical marijuana was a first step toward legalizing recreational marijuana; that high concentrations of THC, the psychoactive drug in marijuana, in lab-created strains of marijuana would put users in danger; and that legalization was possibly unconstitutional because marijuana remains a Schedule 1 drug under federal law.
Sen. John Lowe of Kearney, who in addition to saying he was concerned about the long-term health consequences for those who use marijuana, said the Food and Drug Administration had not approved cannabis for medical use.
“Until we see approval from the FDA, there is simply no way I will support this bill or any other bill like it,” Lowe said.
Lowe also said he believed passage of medical marijuana could conflict with federal gun laws governing background checks, resulting in a potential infringement of Nebraska's rights under the Second Amendment: "This could be a way for them to take our guns."
Sen. Joni Albrecht of Thurston also said she couldn’t support the bill because there were still too many unknowns about the long-term effects of marijuana use, particularly among pregnant or breastfeeding women, as well as children.
“I’m not going to stand here and develop a policy when I just don’t know what it’s going to do to people,” she said.
Several senators indicated they would typically stand in opposition to Wishart’s bill, but acknowledged the precarious situation the Legislature found itself in if it failed to act and instead left the issue up to voters.
Lawmakers failed to pass Medicaid expansion in several consecutive years before voters approved it at the ballot in 2018, Omaha Sen. Robert Hilkemann said. And when the Legislature repealed the death penalty in 2015, voters put it back in place the following year.
The Legislature also fell short of the votes needed to enact laws allowing casino gaming in Nebraska before voters overwhelmingly passed three separate ballot measures doing so last year, he added.
Sen. Mike Groene of North Platte, shortly before debate ended Wednesday evening, said enacting medical marijuana through the legislative process was the only way to keep recreational marijuana off the ballot.
Lowe, responding to Groene, said he believed a ballot initiative legalizing recreational marijuana was inevitable: "That is how they get people out to vote. It will be there, it will be full-fledged marijuana."
Groene, however, said he had changed his mind on the issue after voting against previously, saying medical marijuana had helped several acquaintances with conditions ranging from chronic pain to terminal cancer.
"There are people using it in every community across the state," Groene said. "It works."
Omaha Sen. Steve Lathrop, pointing to the petition drive that successfully gained enough signatures to get onto the ballot before five Supreme Court judges threw it out, said LB474 would be the last chance for the Legislature to have a say on the matter.
“When this gets on the ballot, we will not have control of it,” warned Lathrop, the chair of the Judiciary Committee, which advanced LB474 to the floor last month. “This is the last train out of town if you want to do some regulating of this.”
Wishart also said she believed the Legislature should be the driving force to be in a position where the law could be changed over time as needs arose, and said it took a lot of work compromising with advocates of medical marijuana and medical professionals to get this year's bill onto the floor.
At one point, responding to a question from Sen. Steve Erdman of Bayard, Wishart said she was committed enough to LB474 that she was ready to step away from the petition drive if the Legislature adopted it.
The waiting petition drive helped push more senators to back cloture, Wishart said. She went into Wednesday's debate with 20 votes and managed to sway 11 more senators to her side after eight hours.
"Sometimes you have to weigh, even if you don't necessarily support an issue, is it coming one way or another," she said, "and do you want to do the responsible thing?"
