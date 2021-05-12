Filibuster stops medical marijuana bill; Wishart says petition drive will proceed

"There are people using it in every community across the state," Groene said. "It works."

Omaha Sen. Steve Lathrop, pointing to the petition drive that successfully gained enough signatures to get onto the ballot before five Supreme Court judges threw it out, said LB474 would be the last chance for the Legislature to have a say on the matter.

“When this gets on the ballot, we will not have control of it,” warned Lathrop, the chair of the Judiciary Committee, which advanced LB474 to the floor last month. “This is the last train out of town if you want to do some regulating of this.”

Wishart also said she believed the Legislature should be the driving force to be in a position where the law could be changed over time as needs arose, and said it took a lot of work compromising with advocates of medical marijuana and medical professionals to get this year's bill onto the floor.

At one point, responding to a question from Sen. Steve Erdman of Bayard, Wishart said she was committed enough to LB474 that she was ready to step away from the petition drive if the Legislature adopted it.