'Fight back at the ballot box': Pansing Brooks ties abortion rights to Tuesday's special election

Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln suggested Friday that the special election in eastern Nebraska next Tuesday to fill former Rep. Jeff Fortenberry's vacated 1st District House seat provides "our first opportunity to stand up and fight back at the ballot box" against the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to end abortion rights.
"A majority of Americans and Nebraskans do not agree that abortion should be illegal," Pansing Brooks said in a statement issued moments after the court ruling was announced.
The court decision leaves it to the states to determine whether to ban all abortions or, in some cases, sharply reduce access to the procedure.
Pansing Brooks is the Democratic nominee in a special election to fill Fortenberry's unexpired term following his resignation from the House after his conviction on charges that he lied to federal officials about illegal foreign contributions to his 2016 re-election campaign.
Sen. Mike Flood of Norfolk, the Republican nominee, issued a statement that praised the court's decision to "return abortion-related policy decisions back to the states and the people where they belong."
Flood said he is proud to have sponsored "the nation's first pain-capable unborn child protection act," which banned abortions in Nebraska at 20 weeks.
"We helped pave the way for this landmark decision," he said.
Gov. Pete Ricketts has said he is prepared to call the Legislature back into special session later this year to consider enacting a ban on abortions in the state if and when the court acted.
In a brief statement on Friday, the governor said he will be "working with our legislative leaders to determine what more we can do to protect our pre-born babies."
Ricketts hailed the court's decision as "an answer to millions of prayers on behalf of the unborn and a victory for human life."
A bill to ban abortions in Nebraska if states are given full regulatory authority by the court was trapped by a filibuster in the closing days of this year's legislative session. A cloture motion to free the bill for consideration fell two votes short on a 31-15 count with Flood voting yes and Pansing Brooks voting no.
In Lincoln, Sen. Adam Morfeld, a candidate for Lancaster County Attorney, issued a statement declaring that "I will not criminalize doctors or women for reproductive decisions" if he is elected to that office.
"I will not turn every miscarriage, ectopic pregnancy, IVF procedure and split-second, life-saving decision by a doctor into a criminal investigation.
"These are private decisions that should be left to a woman and her doctor, not politicians and lawyers."
Meanwhile, Nebraska Family Alliance policy director Nate Grasz called for legislative action.
"Preborn babies who can smile, yawn, suck their thumbs and have their own heartbeat can be legally aborted up to 20 weeks in our state," he said.
"We will immediately begin working with our state lawmakers to pursue the strongest protections possible for every unborn child in Nebraska because every life should be cherished and protected," Grasz said.
Republican gubernatorial nominee Jim Pillen of Columbus hailed the court's decision.
"Today, the U.S. Supreme Court affirmed what we have long known to be true," Pillen said. "Our Constitution contains no right to murder an unborn child.
"I will do all I can to ensure that no more unborn babies are killed," Pillen said in a written statement.
Democratic gubernatorial nominee Carol Blood of Bellevue said "trigger bill" action by the Legislature enacting a ban on abortions in Nebraska "will cause Nebraskans to live in a police state."
"Doctors will live in fear when they need to provide necessary patient care," she said.
"I can't comprehend the expectation that a child traumatized by incest will be forced to carry a pregnancy conceived from abuse," Blood said.
U.S. Sens. Deb Fischer and Ben Sasse, both Republicans, welcomed the court's ruling.
"Today's decision returns policymaking decisions on this issue to state and federal lawmakers," Fischer said.
"I have always supported pro-life policies that show compassion for women and their unborn children," she said.
Sasse said "let's support today's victory and get to work."
"Let's support and love all pregnant women; let's come alongside them and give them support they need; let's support babies regardless of the situations they face and build communities around them that will love and cherish them."
State Sen. Tony Vargas, the 2nd District Democratic congressional nominee, was critical of the court decision.
"Politicians don't belong in doctors offices making medical decisions," he said.
"Women should make the decisions that are the best for them with their doctors."
This is a developing story. Return to JournalStar.com for updates.
Reaction from Nebraska politicians and stakeholders to the Supreme Court's abortion decision
Gov. Pete Ricketts
The Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe is an answer to millions of prayers on behalf of the unborn and a victory for human life.— Gov. Pete Ricketts (@GovRicketts) June 24, 2022
I will be working with our legislative leaders to determine what more we can do to protect our preborn babies.
Sen. Jen Day
We will never stop defending our right to decide if, when, and under what circumstances to have a family. Abortion care is still safe and legal in Nebraska and the Nebraska Legislature must reject medically unnecessary restrictions on abortion. https://t.co/jljpfabp21— Senator Jen Day (@JenDayforNE) June 24, 2022
Archdiocese of Omaha
Many in our country will not agree with the reasoning and the decision of the Supreme Court. And some women will still wonder how they can meet the challenge of an unplanned or unwanted pregnancy. This is a moment for each of us to commit to not let any woman face her challenge. pic.twitter.com/yNmLVKFKSs— Archdiocese of Omaha (@ArchOmaha) June 24, 2022
ACLU of Nebraska
Abortion remains legal in Nebraska — but with today’s decision overturning Roe, our right to access that care is under threat like never before. Now is the time to act.— ACLU of Nebraska (@ACLUofNE) June 24, 2022
FIND A RALLY NEAR YOU AND STAY TUNED: https://t.co/XIGsMaXwFk pic.twitter.com/aKI1BMzKOo
Jim Pillen, Republican candidate for governor
From the #PillenPressTeam: A statement from Jim Pillen pic.twitter.com/kDbF38nUGn— Jim Pillen (@jim_pillen) June 24, 2022
Sen. Carol Blood, Democratic candidate for governor
Be clear about what Nebraska’s trigger bill does and how it violates a woman’s bodily autonomy. Nebraska’s trigger bill creates a police state where doctors must live in fear of being arrested and charged as felons for providing needed healthcare to their patients.— Senator Carol Blood (@senatorblood) June 24, 2022
Sen. Adam Morfeld
I will not turn every miscarriage, ectopic pregnancy, IVF procedure, and split-second life-saving decision by a doctor into a criminal investigation. These are private decisions that should be left to a woman and her doctor not politicians and lawyers.— State Senator Adam Morfeld (@Adam_Morfeld) June 24, 2022
Sen. Julie Slama
50 years. 64 million lives lost.— Senator Julie Slama (@SenatorSlama) June 24, 2022
One of the darkest chapters in our history ends today.
Roe v. Wade has been overturned by the Supreme Court.
It's a beautiful day for life! 💗 pic.twitter.com/U400RG0EyC
Nebraska Democratic Party
Nebraska Democrats are assailing the wrong-headed U.S. Supreme Court decision today to overturn #RoeVWade.@janekleeb: “The majority of Nebraskans believe abortion must remain legal and that women must have the right to make their own health decisions."https://t.co/CryZjT0179 pic.twitter.com/qjuqRYT135— Nebraska Democratic Party (@NebraskaDems) June 24, 2022
Nebraska Family Alliance
The moment we have been praying for and working towards for nearly 50 years is finally here: Roe v. Wade has been fully overturned in a 6-3 vote! Your decades of faithful prayers, support, and advocacy have brought us to this historic moment.https://t.co/fg4YSISanv— NE Family Alliance (@nebfamily) June 24, 2022
Sen. Megan Hunt
We have already defeated an abortion ban in Nebraska, and WE WILL DO IT AGAIN. We will defeat any other attempt to ban abortion in this state because the majority of Nebraskans understand that banning abortion is as extreme as it is unnecessary.— Senator Megan Hunt (@NebraskaMegan) June 24, 2022
Mike Flood, Republican candidate for U.S. House
This is a great day for all those committed to the protection of unborn life.— Mike Flood (@Flood4Nebraska) June 24, 2022
Read my statement on the Supreme Court's Dobbs decision here: https://t.co/UKjv7CXZzd pic.twitter.com/UqaWVL5ELB
Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks, Democratic candidate for U.S. House
Statement from Patty Pansing Brooks on the overturning of Roe v. Wade: pic.twitter.com/4w8aFd2XUR— 🌈 Patty Pansing Brooks (Vote June 28th, NE-01) (@Patty4Nebraska) June 24, 2022
Sen. Deb Fischer
June 24, 2022
Planned Parenthood for North Central States
Now is the time for every person who supports abortion rights to stand up and act.— Planned Parenthood (@ppnorthcentral) June 24, 2022
Sen. Ben Sasse
Sen. Tony Vargas
Politicians don't belong in doctor's offices making medical decisions. Women should make the decisions that are the best for them with their doctors. Today's ruling by the Supreme Court takes away an established right that protected Americans’ health & safety for nearly 50 years.— Senator Tony Vargas (@TonyVargas) June 24, 2022
Rep. Don Bacon
James Michael Bowers
Abortion is still legal in Nebraska.— James Michael Bowers (@Bowers4Nebraska) June 24, 2022
Republicans in our state are ready to ban abortion - even in the case of rape or incest.
I stand with everyone ready to fight.
Rally tonight 5 PM
Lincoln - City/County building 555 S 10th St.
Omaha - Memorial Park, 6005 Underwood Ave.
Lancaster County Republican Party
