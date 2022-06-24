'Fight back at the ballot box': Candidate ties abortion rights to Tuesday's special election

Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln suggested Friday that the special election in eastern Nebraska next Tuesday to fill former Rep. Jeff Fortenberry's vacated 1st District House seat provides "our first opportunity to stand up and fight back at the ballot box" against the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to end abortion rights.

"A majority of Americans and Nebraskans do not agree that abortion should be illegal," Pansing Brooks said in a statement issued moments after the court ruling was announced.

Pansing Brooks is the Democratic nominee in a special election to fill Fortenberry's unexpired term following his resignation from the House after his conviction on charges that he lied to federal officials about illegal foreign contributions to his 2016 re-election campaign.

Sen. Mike Flood of Norfolk, the Republican nominee, supported a bill in this year's legislative session that would have triggered an automatic ban on abortions in Nebraska if the Supreme Court overruled Roe v Wade, but the proposal was trapped by a filibuster.

"Nebraska is a pro-life state," Flood said during legislative debate. "We pass laws that protect the sanctity of life."

Gov. Pete Ricketts has said he is prepared to call the Legislature back into special session later this year to consider enacting a ban on abortions in the state if and when the court acted.

This is a developing story. Return to JournalStar.com for updates.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSdon

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.