Federal ruling goes against Nebraska prisoners

“This case has always been about mass incarceration, racial justice and disability rights — and it’s also about basic humanity in a system that touches every corner of the state,” Conrad said. “We were asking for disability accommodations and a basic level of health care that’s required by law."

She said the disappointing fact is that now there is one less tool to fight for those basic human rights.

"But Nebraskans can rest assured we won’t stop fighting,” she said.

David Fathi, lead counsel on the case and director of the ACLU National Prison Project, said the ruling was in part a win. The court noted there are serious issues in Nebraska’s prison system and that the 11 original plaintiffs were appropriate class representatives.

But Judge Buescher was reluctant to join the cases of all those in the system because individual medical needs run the gamut, suggesting systemwide changes could not resolve failures to provide sufficient care, the ACLU said.

The state has argued that all three branches of government are working together to improve the state's prison system, which includes a reduction of the number of inmates in restricted housing, the construction of 384 more beds, and an agreement to increase wages for prison workers.