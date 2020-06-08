Federal ruling goes against Nebraska prisoners

Nebraska prisoners and the ACLU of Nebraska were dealt a legal blow Monday in their federal lawsuit challenging an overcrowded and understaffed corrections system.
U.S. District Judge Brian Buescher denied the attempt by 11 inmates to get class-action status for the complaint to extend it to about 5,600 Nebraskans incarcerated in the state system.
Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson said allowing an entire class of inmates to participate in the suit would have dramatically increased the cost of the litigation.
As the court stated, Peterson said, "the Nebraska prison system is operated by the state of Nebraska, not by the federal government, and certainly not by the federal courts."
The lawsuit argues those in the prison system are being deprived of critical medical and mental health care, suffering serious harm through overuse of solitary confinement, and being discriminated against because of disabilities, violating the Eighth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, the Americans with Disabilities Act and the Rehabilitation Act.
ACLU of Nebraska Executive Director Danielle Conrad said the ruling was disappointing and affects all Nebraskans, but especially those of color and all those joining them in recent days to call for an end to systemic racism in policing and corrections.
“This case has always been about mass incarceration, racial justice and disability rights — and it’s also about basic humanity in a system that touches every corner of the state,” Conrad said. “We were asking for disability accommodations and a basic level of health care that’s required by law."
She said the disappointing fact is that now there is one less tool to fight for those basic human rights.
"But Nebraskans can rest assured we won’t stop fighting,” she said.
David Fathi, lead counsel on the case and director of the ACLU National Prison Project, said the ruling was in part a win. The court noted there are serious issues in Nebraska’s prison system and that the 11 original plaintiffs were appropriate class representatives.
But Judge Buescher was reluctant to join the cases of all those in the system because individual medical needs run the gamut, suggesting systemwide changes could not resolve failures to provide sufficient care, the ACLU said.
The state has argued that all three branches of government are working together to improve the state's prison system, which includes a reduction of the number of inmates in restricted housing, the construction of 384 more beds, and an agreement to increase wages for prison workers.
It argued a class-action certification wasn't appropriate, because not all inmates face the same risk of harm. Some don't have any health issues.
But Fathi said Monday that Nebraska’s prison system is in crisis and remains the second most overcrowded in the country. It is rife with racial disparities that can’t be underemphasized.
"This ruling doesn’t change that,” Fathi said.
He said the ACLU will continue to review the decision and discuss next steps with the 11 clients.
"As we have noted from the outset, the state has the power to fix this without court intervention," he said. "The time is now to enact smart justice reforms, improve access to health care and mental health care, reduce reliance on solitary confinement and provide basic accommodations for incarcerated Nebraskans who have special needs.”
Robbie McEwen, legal director of Nebraska Appleseed, said he also was disappointed in the ruling.
“We are disappointed Judge Buescher did not find that the pervasive systemic deficiencies within the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services are issues that the federal court system should help resolve,” McEwen said.
The inmates continue to face serious and avoidable risks of harm on a daily basis, and those who brought the suit are evaluating all options, he said.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7228 or jyoung@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSLegislature
