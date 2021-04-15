Federal request for Nebraska assistance sought safety for migrant children

The Biden administration request for Nebraska's assistance in helping house displaced migrant children who have crossed the southern border contains an offer for federal funding for providers of licensed residential, group or foster care services for children.

"As I'm sure you are aware, there is an increased need for safe, state-licensed beds for unaccompanied children (for) temporary care," Christie Appelhanz, regional U.S. Department of Health and Human Services administrator, wrote in an email to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services on March 25.

The Appelhanz letter, obtained Wednesday by the Journal Star, said the federal government is seeking shelter and/or transitional foster care services to help care for the immigrant children.

Eligible applicants include county and city governments, Native tribal organizations, small businesses and nonprofit organizations with providers required to be licensed by the state "as well as having a state license for operating the proposed facility."

No cost-sharing would be required.

Gov. Pete Ricketts said on Tuesday that Nebraska would not participate in the program, stating that "we are reserving our resources for serving our kids."