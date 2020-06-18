Federal judge vacates permit, forcing delay in NPPD transmission line across Sandhills

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A federal judge has vacated a permit granted by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to allow a Nebraska power district to "incidentally" kill or significantly disturb an endangered species along a power line construction path.

The 116-page ruling by U.S. District Court Judge William Martinez was met with optimism by both the Nebraska Public Power District and some Sandhills residents who want to stop what's known as the R-Project.

It will at least delay the project, leaving the question of what would happen next with the 200-mile NPPD transmission line unanswered at this time.

Two nonprofits and two landowners that will be adversely affected by the R-Project as planned sued U.S. Fish and Wildlife officials last summer over its issuance of an incidental take permit for the American burying beetle and claimed violations of the endangered species act.

The plaintiffs — Oregon-California Trails Association, Western Nebraska Resources Council, Hanging H East and Whitetail Farms East — claim agency officials are failing to properly account for the project's implications on the beetles, endangered whooping cranes and other species along the route.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service did not return calls for comment on whether it would redo the permit request.