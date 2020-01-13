Federal judge hears arguments on whether ACLU suit over Nebraska prisons should be class-action

At Monday's hearing, Ryan Post, of the Nebraska Attorney General's Office, argued that all three branches of government are working together to improve the state's prison system.

He asked Buescher to consider what's going on "on the ground," which he said included a reduction of the number of inmates in restricted housing as of Friday; the construction of 384 more beds; and an agreement last month to increase wages for prison workers.

Post said that the ACLU wants to force its preferences on the state and its sweeping reforms would require the court to supervise nearly every dispute that comes up over a medical issue in Nebraska prisons.

Buescher asked if the changes illustrate that a problem exists.

"I'm not here to say the Department of Corrections doesn't have issues that need to be addressed," Post said.

But he argued that a class-action certification wasn't appropriate, because not all inmates face the same risk of harm. Some don't have any health issues.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Post said if the prison didn't allow inmates who medically need them to use canes, for instance, they could qualify as a class.

"That's how specific you have to be," he said.