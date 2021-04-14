Extended protections for student journalists fail to advance in Legislature

Flood, who owns a broadcasting company, said not allowing student journalists the full protections of the free press was like trying to teach engineers without giving them access to the underlying science.

"You can't teach journalists without teaching them to question, and you can't teach them to question with these boundaries teachers and students have," Flood said.

The Norfolk lawmaker also said he wasn't concerned that someone could write something when they were a teenager that they later disagreed with: "That's life."

Hunt, a former state journalism champion at Blair High School, told the Legislature "nothing bad will happen if we pass this bill."

"The bulk of this opposition basically boils down to what happens if someone under the age of 18 has an opinion that's a little spicy and puts it in the newspaper," she said.

She pointed out several senators believe 18-year-olds were responsible enough to go to court without an attorney, or to be tried as an adult for certain crimes, or to be forced to give birth after being raped by a family member.

"Turn off your light and give up this embarrassing fight," she said.