A legislative proposal to further limit who could file complaints against agricultural operations that affect the quality of life of their neighbors met resistance from rural property owners and others Tuesday.

The proposal from Lincoln Sen. Beau Ballard would "narrowly tailor" Nebraska's Right to Farm Act to better protect farmers, ranchers and other producers from "extreme environmental and animal rights groups" seeking to shut them down.

"One tool we've seen deployed across the country to shut down agriculture operations is nuisance lawsuits," Ballard told the Legislature's Agriculture Committee on Tuesday.

Ballard's proposal (LB662) makes four major changes to the existing Right to Farm Act:

* It limits those who can file a nuisance lawsuit against an ag producer to owners with "a majority interest in the real property affected" by neighboring operations within a half-mile.

* Only operations that have "materially violated" local state, or federal laws could be subject to a nuisance action. The bill protects those "using commonly accepted industry practices."

* Operations would not be subject to nuisance actions if they change owners or activities, including changing the type of farm altogether.

* It also reduces the statute of limitations for nuisance lawsuits to be filed from two years to one year from when the neighbor filing the complaint first experiences the alleged nuisance.

Four years ago, the Legislature passed a law expanding protections for farm and livestock producers from nuisance lawsuits over the objections of then-Sen. Steve Lathrop of Omaha, who said that bill (LB227) closed the door to neighbors who had a legitimate complaint.

An agreement between Lathrop and the bill's sponsor, Sen. Dan Hughes of Venango, created the two-year statute of limitations for neighbors to file a claim if neighboring odors or dust became a problem.

Jessica Kolterman, testifying Tuesday on behalf of Lincoln Premium Poultry, said the bill was necessary to protect agriculture, adding the state's laws were not as tight as they could be, particularly when compared to other states.

"One of the questions I've been asked is, 'Why do this legislation?' and 'Why now?'" Kolterman told the committee. "My answer for that is very simple: 'Why not now?'"

Farm families across the state are "under constant attack from different directions," Kolterman added, including those who oppose new developments near their existing property, oppose specific types of agriculture, and those "who are removed from agriculture."

Kolterman, the only person to testify in support, said the bill would help protect producers from frivolous lawsuits filed in the future.

But opponents said the bill gave too much deference to concentrated animal feeding operations, known as CAFOs, and would shrink the rights of small farmers and homeowners in rural areas.

They also called into question whether or not there was a problem with non-agricultural operators filing nuisance lawsuits in Nebraska.

Jonathan Leo of Omaha, an environmental and administrative law attorney, said Ballard's bill addressed an anticipatory threat with "far too broad a brush," and said it would exclude the "vast swath of people who have legitimate claims."

LB662 as written would prevent homeowners living more than a half-mile away from an agricultural operation from bringing a nuisance complaint, and would exclude minority-share owners and renters from asserting their rights, Leo said.

He also said the bill did not stipulate what it means to "materially violate" a law, which could complicate the issue in the future.

Several landowners from southwestern Lancaster County who opposed a plan to locate a 190,000-chicken operation near their homes in 2018-19 told the committee that changing the Right to Farm Act would leave them without any recourse.

"(LB662) is just a tool to use the state government apparatus to protect CAFO operators from being held accountable when they cause a nuisance for property owners," said Jane Egan, who was part of a lawsuit seeking to overturn zoning regulations adopted by the Lancaster County Board that allowed the chicken farm to be built.

The 2019 bill was the result of a compromise on the two-year statute of limitations between supporters and opponents, Egan said, adding the proposed change sought to implement a "solution to a nonexistent problem."

Nancy Meyer, who lives in rural Saunders County, said putting more limits on who could file a complaint against bad actor ag producers eroded property rights, local control and prioritizing Nebraska businesses.

A total of 24 others submitted letters opposing the bill, in addition to roughly a dozen who testified in person. Two letters were submitted in support of LB662.

Ballard, at the end of the hearing, said the bill would prevent lawsuits from being filed against agriculture producers as seen in other states.

"Ag is our No. 1 economic driver and we need to protect it," he said, adding he was willing to work with opponents to find common ground on language changing the setback requirements and the statute of limitations.

The committee did not take action on LB662 on Tuesday.

