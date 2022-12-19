Expanded Nebraska election audit finds minimal errors in state's voting system

An expanded audit of the 2022 general election that included a hand count of more than 48,000 ballots cast found just 11 discrepancies, Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen said.

Nebraska’s chief election officer said the “very, very small” error rate detected in the statewide audit — equal to 0.023% — was the result of good work by the county election officials who oversee the process.

“Our friends and neighbors who run our elections have done exemplary work,” Evnen said. “We should be thanking and congratulating them for the work they have done.”

Evnen, a Republican who won a second term in November, said in a phone interview on Monday he ordered the expanded audit to answer questions raised about the integrity of elections both in Nebraska and across the country.

Former President Donald Trump, following his loss in the 2020 election, and other Republicans have cast doubt on the outcomes of the elections and alleged widespread fraud, but have provided no proof of their claims and their legal challenges have been dismissed by courts.

There have been no claims of election fraud in Nebraska, but Evnen said he thought it was “important to check and see how we’re doing on a broader basis and to report those findings.”

Since the 2008 general election, Nebraska has conducted a manual audit of 2-3% of the precincts across the state, including a hand count of paper ballots maintained for that purpose.

This year, with the cooperation of county clerks and county election officials, the number of precincts doublechecked was nearly quintupled, Evnen said.

A total of 132 voting precincts, or about 10% of the total across the state, took part in the audit, according to the secretary of state’s office.

One randomly selected precinct from each of Nebraska’s 93 counties was part of the audit, including one in the 11 counties that conduct elections entirely by mail.

In counties with more than one precinct, additional precincts were also randomly selected for audit based on that county’s population, Evnen said.

In all, a total of 48,292 ballots were counted by hand by local election canvassing boards, with representatives from both major political parties looking at the races for governor, U.S. House of Representatives, and a local race.

“It’s a tedious process to count ballots by hand,” Evnen said, “but they were willing to do it because they also want to see how they’re doing and report those results to the people so they can have confidence in the integrity of the election process.”

Of the 11 ballots that were flagged for discrepancies, the secretary of state’s office said five had ovals that were filled in too lightly for the tabulating machines to detect.

The remaining six were counted by the machines but were missing from the precinct box — likely filed away in another precinct’s box, Evnen said.

In addition to the expanded hand count, and at the suggestion of several state senators on the Legislature’s Government, Military and Veterans Affairs Committee, the secretary of state’s office also compared the number of ballots cast in November’s general election to the polling place books for the first time in state history.

Typically the list of voters who signed into their polling place or submitted a mail-in ballot with a valid signature is compiled 30 days after the election, which usually falls later than the certification of the election.

This year, that list was compiled by county election offices at the same time as the county and state canvassing process, which provided a centralized list for comparison.

According to the secretary of state’s office, there were 29 more people who signed into their polling place than the number of ballots cast this year.

A total of 682,745 individuals took part in the election; there were 682,716 ballots received and counted. The variance between the two numbers is roughly 0.004%.

Evnen said discrepancies between the number of ballots cast and voters who sign in might be due to someone who checks in at the precinct but leaves before voting; a couple who arrives at the precinct together but both don't sign in; or an envelope mailed to the election office with a verified signature but no ballot inside.

“These are human errors, they are not machine errors,” he said. “What’s important is that the machines and voter history are so close. That’s a credit to our election officials across the state.”

Evnen said he anticipates the Legislature will consider several bills that recommend changes to the state’s election system when it convenes on Jan. 4, but said the results of the expanded audit should instill confidence that Nebraskans’ votes are counted.

“These are efforts that are undertaken to see how well the system is doing,” he said. “The best we can do is to do this work and report what we find. It’s up to Nebraskans to decide what it means.”

