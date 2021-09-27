Evnen seeks reelection, pledges voter ID support

Pledging his support for voter ID legislation in Nebraska and promising to "take steps to further secure early voting," Secretary of State Bob Evnen announced Monday that he will seek reelection to a second term.

"We have to be sure it's easy to vote and hard to cheat," he said in a written statement.

Evnen, a Republican who was elected in 2018, said he would also continue to vigorously pursue his assigned role of "promoting Nebraska products, technology and research to the world."

Prior to his election as secretary of state, Evnen practiced law in Lincoln and is a former member of the State Board of Education.

Evnen was a co-founder and leader of Nebraskans for the Death Penalty, the organization that secured a successful referendum vote in 2016 that overturned the Legislature's repeal of capital punishment in Nebraska.

In a written statement, Evnen said he will continue to focus on his role of "providing safe and secure elections" in the state as Nebraska's chief elections officer.

The secretary of state is also one of three members of the state's Board of Pardons.