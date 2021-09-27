 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Evnen seeks reelection, pledges voter ID support
0 Comments
editor's pick topical

Evnen seeks reelection, pledges voter ID support

  • Updated
  • 0
Secretary of State, 11.4

Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen addresses the media during a press conference to provide a recap of the state's 2020 general election on Nov. 4, 2020, at the Capitol.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star file photo

More than a half year after the election, Republican lawmakers are passing new restrictions requiring identification to vote by mail. Voters in Florida and Georgia who want to vote absentee ballots in next year's governors races now must first provide identification to receive a ballot. Only two states had such a law in the books in 2020. New legislation requiring additional identification for mailed ballots has been introduced in 10 states. Critics say the measures may disproportionately bar votes from low-income, minority and college-age voters who are more likely to lack valid identification or an ID with a current address.Republicans pushed for the new restrictions, fanning concerns over election integrity by embracing former President Trump's false claims of voter fraud in last year's election. Those claims have been rejected by more than 50 state and federal courts - including the U.S. Supreme Court. And though all 50 states also certified election results, Republicans have also called for election audits in multiple hotly contested states, alleging fraud. On Friday, a state judge in Georgia ruled that 142,000 mail ballots could be unsealed for inspection in Fulton County, which includes much of Atlanta. Another heated ballot review continues in Arizona, where some Republican officials in Maricopa County say a private GOP audit is causing a split in the party. "There's this bloodthirstiness that's going on in our party right now that I don't understand, but we have to stop it," Bill Gates, Vice Chair of Maricopa Board of Supervisors said. "This is tearing at the foundations of democracy to act in this way to treat one another this way."President Joe Biden won narrow victories in both Georgia and Arizona - with official ballot recounts upholding his wins.One independent voter in Arizona said Republicans insistence on an audit - long after the fact - could stir a backlash against them.  "Well, I think, it's going help the Democrats. We think it's crazy. I mean, now how can people still be questioning this election. you can't fix stupid, I guess."

Pledging his support for voter ID legislation in Nebraska and promising to "take steps to further secure early voting," Secretary of State Bob Evnen announced Monday that he will seek reelection to a second term.

"We have to be sure it's easy to vote and hard to cheat," he said in a written statement.

Evnen, a Republican who was elected in 2018, said he would also continue to vigorously pursue his assigned role of "promoting Nebraska products, technology and research to the world."

Don Walton: Mt. Kilimanjaro climb by Nebraska senators attracts film crew

Prior to his election as secretary of state, Evnen practiced law in Lincoln and is a former member of the State Board of Education.

Evnen was a co-founder and leader of Nebraskans for the Death Penalty, the organization that secured a successful referendum vote in 2016 that overturned the Legislature's repeal of capital punishment in Nebraska.

In a written statement, Evnen said he will continue to focus on his role of "providing safe and secure elections" in the state as Nebraska's chief elections officer.

The secretary of state is also one of three members of the state's Board of Pardons.

Compromise congressional, legislative redistricting plans clear first hurdle

Evnen originally planned an announcement news conference at the Capitol, but postponed that event "due to unforeseen circumstances."

Nebraska Republican supporters of voter photo ID legislation have launched a petition drive to place a proposed constitutional amendment on the 2022 general election ballot. 

Mother's room at Nebraska Capitol temporarily converted to office, angering some senators

Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSdon

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Montana rescuers praised in Amtrak derailment

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News