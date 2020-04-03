Evictions go forward 'business as usual' despite Ricketts' order banning those linked to coronavirus

Other judges — even other Lincoln judges — have liberally granted continuances.

The inconsistency is troublesome, Mumgaard said, because it doesn't make a whole lot of sense for someone in Omaha to be treated one way and someone in Grand Island another way.

When the hearings are set, the tenants — most low-income and without an attorney — are required to go to court.

"This means they are gathering at the courthouse on these days when courts are scheduled to hear these evictions," Mumgaard said. "The court process and the resulting movement of people (out of homes) is a public health problem."

The executive order signed by the governor last week was intended for those who have become ill, lost income because of job loss or wage reductions or missed work to care for a loved one, such as a child who cannot attend school or a sick family member.

It applied to rent due on or after March 13 and doesn't cancel any rent payments.

But it means judges no longer are required by statute to hold a hearing on new cases in 10 to 14 days, Mumgaard said. He said it gives judges the green light to continue evictions in an effort to reduce the number of people who have to go to the courthouse and curb the potential spread of the coronavirus.