Every registered Nebraskan will be invited to vote by mail in November
Election logo 2020

Every registered voter in the state will receive an invitation to request an early ballot for the Nov. 3 general election if they wish, and that's a move that is likely to prompt a record vote in Nebraska conducted substantially by mail.

Secretary of State Bob Evnen announced Wednesday that his office will mail an early ballot application form to every registered voter in counties that have not already decided to do so themselves.

"For voters who have concerns about voting at the polls in November, an early ballot request for a mail-in ballot is a good option," Evnen said.

Nebraska's three most populous counties -- Douglas, Lancaster and Sarpy -- already had announced plans to mail out early ballot applications to every registered voter.

Voters smashed turnout records in the May primary election after early ballot applications had been sent to registered voters in every county in order to allow them to vote by mail and avoid personal contact at polling places during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"County officials and the secretary of state are taking precautions to protect the safety of voters and poll workers," Evnen noted, so voters who wish to cast their votes in the traditional manner at their polling places on Election Day may still do so. 

The first ballots will be mailed out on Sept. 28, he said, and the deadline to request an early ballot to be mailed to the voter is Oct. 23.

The U.S. Postal Service recommends that early ballots be returned by Oct. 27, well in advance of the Nov. 3 general election, the secretary of state said.

The deadline for early voting in person at the office of the county election commissioner or county clerk is Nov. 2.

Bob Evnen

Bob Evnen

 Courtesy photo

Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSdon

