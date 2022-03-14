Ernie Chambers museum bill expected to move ahead without state funding

A bill envisioning creation of a fund to construct a museum honoring the legacy of former Sen. Ernie Chambers is expected to be advanced Tuesday to the floor of the Legislature, but without state funding attached.

An amendment to LB1205, a bill introduced by Sen. Terrell McKinney of Omaha, would remove a $131,023 state general fund cost for developing detailed plans for the museum, clearing the way for its advancement by the Government, Military and Veterans Affairs Committee.

The bill would create the Ernie Chambers History-Arts-Humanities Museum Assistance Fund to be administered by the Nebraska State Historical Society.

The fund would include future transfers authorized by the Legislature, along with other funds from any state or federal sources.

But it would appear that funding for the proposed museum would rely primarily on private-sector contributions.

Chambers, the longest-serving state senator in state history with 46 years as a member of the Legislature, represented his North Omaha district from 1971 to 2009 and, after being term-limited out of office, returned to serve another eight years from 2013 to 2021.

The proposed museum would center on Nebraska's unique one-house Legislature along with Chambers' legacy.

McKinney occupies the District 11 seat that Chambers held.

