Environmental cleanup at AltEn shows progress, Nebraska agency says

Posi-Shell is applied as a spray and has been used to cover landfills, as erosion control, to contain airborne toxins after a wildfire, and at the World Trade Center following the Sept. 11 attacks.

According to the plan submitted by the AltEn Facility Response Group, the cover is expected to reduce odor from the rotting wet cake and minimize contact with stormwater, which previously has entered waterways running away from the site.

The plan also calls for installing a drainage system underneath the massive pile, which is expected to contain enough material to cover a football field at a depth of 150 feet, to collect any rain or snow that comes into contact with the pesticide-laden wet cake.

The wastewater collected by the drainage system will be pumped into the lagoons on the property until it can be treated, according to the plan.

In the YouTube video, Buell said work is also continuing on a new “treated water” lagoon system that will replace six temporary tanks that are currently holding 13 million gallons of treated wastewater.

Now under construction, the new lagoon system will be capable of holding as much as 52 million gallons of treated wastewater.